Stocks to Watch: TCS, Zee Entertainment, BPCL, Dishman

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Friday:

Tata Consultancy Services: India's largest IT services firm's share buyback programme of up to ₹16,000 crore commences today and closes on January 1. Last month, TCS shareholders had approved a proposal to buy back up to 5.3 crore shares of the company at ₹3,000 per scrip.

Zee Entertainment: The company's board has approved acquisition of film production and distribution business as a going concern, on a slump sale basis from Zee Studios (formerly known as Essel Vision Productions), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company for a cash consideration as per its business transfer agreement.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The board has approved buying out Oman Oil Company's stake in the Bina refinery project in Madhya Pradesh on mutually agreeable terms. The BPCL board at its meeting on Thursday also approved merging Bharat Gas Resources Ltd (BGRL) with itself.

Axis Bank: The lender has said retail non-performing assets will be higher in the third and fourth quarter of FY21 and will go back to the pre-covid levels only in the new fiscal. The third largest private sector lender, however, said that the asset quality situation is much better than what was feared initially and stressed that it has adequate provisions to take care of the reverses.

Dewan Housing Finance: Lenders to DHFL will meet today to evaluate the latest offers, after four rounds of bidding. The banks will consider bids from Piramal Group, Oaktree Capital and Adani group.

Britannia Industries: The company has filed two cases in the Delhi High Court against rival ITC Ltd for alleged infringement of its product packaging trademark by using similar design for ITC’s new biscuits, ET reported.

Defence equipment makers: The Centre has approved procurement of weapons and military equipment worth ₹28,000 crore, including six airborne warning and control system aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council headed by Minister Rajnath Singh.

Dishman Carbogen: Promoter, Adimans Technologies, proposes to sell 6.9 million shares of the company through offer for sale. The floor price for the offer is at 145.70 rupees per share.

Info Edge India: Info Edge Ventures has raised ₹375 crore from Singapore’s Temasek, about 50% of its ₹750 crore early-stage venture capital fund, backed by Info Edge (India) Ltd. The fund, which was launched in January, focuses on investments in early-stage technology startups in India.

Srei Infrastructure: Lenders to Srei group are planning to conduct forensic audits of two companies, Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance, two people aware of the development said. A final decision will be taken at a core group meeting of lenders to be held in the coming weeks,





