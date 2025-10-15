Stocks to watch: Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, IRFC, ICICI Lombard among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: Both benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed lower on Tuesday, October 14, marking their second straight session of losses amid weak global cues. The Sensex declined 297 points, or 0.36 per cent, to finish at 82,029.98, while the Nifty 50 slipped 82 points, or 0.32 per cent, to settle at 25,145.50.

"Markets opened on a positive note but failed to sustain early gains, ending marginally lower as trade-related concerns overshadowed favorable domestic cues. The Nifty slipped about 0.2%, settling at 25,145.50, after briefly retesting the 25,300 mark. Most sectors came under pressure, with metal, pharma, and realty emerging as the top losers, while select names from financials and private banks provided some support. The broader indices also faced selling pressure, with mid- and small-cap indices losing nearly a percent each.

The decline was largely driven by renewed worries over U.S.–China trade tensions and weak global cues, which offset optimism from strong IPO listings and improving IT earnings. While LG Electronics India’s stellar market debut captured investor attention, its strength couldn’t lift overall sentiment," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Axis Bank, IRFC, Tata Communications, HDFC Life Shares of Axis Bank, IRFC, Tata Communications, HDFC Life will remain in focus as companies will be declaring Q2 results.

Tech Mahindra Net profit declines 4.4 per cent to ₹1,194.5 crore from ₹1,250.1 crore, while revenue rises 5.1 per cent to ₹13,994.9 crore from ₹13,313.2 crore.

Ola Electric Ola Electric is poised to foray into the energy storage market, projected to surpass $30 billion by 2030, according to PTI report.

ICICI Lombard ICICI Lombard General Insurance posted a net profit of ₹819.5 crore for Q2 FY26, marking an 18.1% year-on-year rise. The company’s total income increased 12.5% to ₹6,582.7 crore, while the board declared an interim dividend of ₹6.5 per share.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam MIDHANI has secured a fresh order valued at ₹306 crore, raising its total open order book to around ₹2,212 crore.

Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to automate driving test tracks across the state.

Sula Vineyards The company posted Q2 FY26 revenue of ₹139.7 crore, marginally lower than ₹141.2 crore recorded a year ago.

Vedanta The competition watchdog, CCI, has granted in-principle approval for mining giant Vedanta to acquire debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates, provided it emerges successful in the ongoing insolvency process.

Keystone Realtors Promoters Boman Irani, Chandresh Mehta, and Percy Chowdhry plan to sell up to a 3.63% stake (4.58 million shares) in Keystone Realtors Ltd via an Offer for Sale (OFS) valued at up to ₹251.7 crore.

Hyundai Motor India The Board has approved the succession plan for the company’s Managing Director. Unsoo Kim, the current Managing Director, will step down and return to South Korea to assume a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company, effective December 31, 2025.