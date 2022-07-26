Stocks to Watch: Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, GlaxoSmithKline

Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Finserv board of directors will on Thursday consider the proposal for a stock split of the company's equity shares. Through the stock split, a company increases its number of outstanding shares while reducing the price of each share without affecting the firm's overall market capitalisation. The proposal will be taken for approval by the board of directors for sub-division of equity shares of the company of face value of ₹5 each on July 28, 2022.

