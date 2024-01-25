Stocks to Watch: Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, TVS Motor, DLF
JSW Steel, Punjab National Bank, ACC, Adani Power, SBI Cards, SBI Life, Tata Technologies, Vedanta, Hindustan Petroleum, AU Small Finance Bank, Cholamandalam Investment, Cyient, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Syngene International are some of the companies reporting their Q3 earnings on January 25.
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, January 25:
