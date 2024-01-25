Stocks to Watch: Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, TVS Motor, DLF

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, January 25: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tech Mahindra: The IT major reported a 61% year-on-year decline in its net profits, which plunged to ₹510.4 crore in the December 2023 quarter, from ₹1,296.6 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations came down 4% year-on-year from ₹13,734.6 crore in Q3FY23 to ₹13,101.3 crore during the period under review. The Q3 earnings for Tech Mahindra are in line with expectations. Sequentially, Tech Mahindra reported a 3% rise in net profits at ₹494 crore during the quarter ending September 2023. In terms of revenue, 2% quarter-on-quarter growth was reported from ₹12,864 crore in Q2FY24.

Bajaj Auto: The company reported a rise of 37% in standalone net profit at ₹2,042 crore, beating estimates of a 33% YoY rise to ₹1,987 crore by leading brokerage firms. At ₹2,042 crore, Bajaj Auto's net profit rose 37 per cent YoY compared to ₹1,491 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations jumped 30.1 per cent to ₹12,114 crore, compared to ₹9,315 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Tata Steel: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹522 crore in Q3FY24, compared to a net loss of ₹2,501.95 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company had also registered a net loss of ₹6,511.16 crore in Q2FY24, primarily attributed to impairment charges. Tata Steel's year-on-year (YoY) comparison reveals a 3% decrease in revenue from operations, amounting to ₹55,312 crore. This marks a slight dip from the ₹57,084 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC): The company reported a massive jump in its third quarter net profit compared to the year-ago period. Standalone net profit of ₹8,063.39 crore in the December 2023-24 quarter was higher than ₹448.01 crore profit in the same period a year ago but lower than ₹12,967.32 crore in the preceding three months ended September 30, 2023, according to a stock exchange filing by the company. IOC's revenue from operations was marginally lower at ₹2.23 lakh crore in October-December from ₹2.28 lakh crore a year ago on lower oil prices.

TVS Motor: The two-wheeler maker reported a 68% YoY rise in standalone net profit at ₹593.35 crore in Q3FY24, compared to a net profit of ₹352.75 crore during the year-ago period. TVS reported a 26% YoY rise in its net standalone revenue to ₹8,245 crore during the quarter under review compared to the ₹6,551 crore it had earned in the year-ago period. The company's operating revenue increased by 26% YoY to ₹8,245 crores for the quarter ended December 2023, compared to ₹6,545 crores reported in Q3FY23.

Dalmia Bharat: The cement manufacturer reported a 22% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for Q3FY24 at ₹266 crore. This growth was attributed to easing commodity prices along with subdued fuel cost. Net profit was in line with estimates of analysts polled by Bloomberg. Consolidated revenue of ₹3,600 crore was up 7.3% year-on-year, led by an 8.1% increase in sales volumes. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) stood at ₹775 crore in December ended quarter, with Ebitda margin at 21.5%.

Canara Bank: The state-owned lender reported a net profit of ₹3,656 crore for Q3FY24, registering a growth of 26.87% from ₹2,881.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. The bank’s net interest income (NII) during the quarter rose 9.5% YoY to ₹9,417 crore, from ₹8,600 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) improved by 9 bps to 3.02%, but was flat sequentially. The bank’s loan growth in Q3FY24 stood at 12.6% YoY. Its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) fell 5.1% to ₹41,722 crore from ₹43.955.6 crore, while net-non performing assets (NNPA) dropped 3% QoQ to ₹12,176 crore from ₹12,554 crore.

DLF Ltd: The realty major reported a 27% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹655.71 crore in the December quarter on higher income and less expenses. Its net profit stood at ₹517.94 crore in the year-ago period. Total consolidated income rose to ₹1,643.51 crore in the October-December quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal from ₹1,559.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. On a standalone basis, DLF's net profit rose 57% to ₹463.66 crore Q3FY24 from ₹294.86 crore in the year-ago period. Total standalone income rose to ₹1,117.40 crore in the latest December quarter from ₹973.89 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB): The state-owned bank reported a 30% rise in net profit at ₹723 crore for Q3FY24, on the back of improvement in core income and reduction in bad loans. The lender had earned a net profit of ₹555 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Operating profit of the bank improved to ₹1,780 crore compared to ₹1,540 crore in December 2022. Total income increased to ₹7,437 crore during the quarter under review from ₹6,006 crore in the same period last year, IOB said in a regulatory filing.

UCO Bank: The state-owned bank reported a 23% decline in net profit at ₹503 crore in Q3FY24. The lender had logged a net profit of ₹653 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Operating profit was almost flat at ₹1,119 crore as against ₹1,354 crore in December 2022 quarter. Total income increased to ₹6,413 crore from ₹5,451 crore in the same period last year, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing. Interest income also rose to ₹5,552 crore over ₹4,627 crore.

