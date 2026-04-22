Stocks to watch: Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Trent, BEML among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: Indian indices - Sensex and Nifty 50 - posted solid gains on Tuesday, April 21, supported by easing crude oil prices amid prospects of US-Iran peace negotiations, which lifted investor sentiment. The Sensex climbed 753 points, or 0.96%, to settle at 79,273.33, while the Nifty 50 advanced 212 points, or 0.87%, to close at 24,576.60.

However, looking at the Gift Nifty trends, the Indian stock market is likely to snap its gaining streak on Wednesday, as the index signals a negative opening. The index is down 166.50 points, trading at 24,408.50 as compared to the previous close of 24,575.

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“Indian markets are expected to open on a negative note, with the Gift Nifty indicating a subdued start around the 24,460 zone. While the index remains near recent highs, the underlying sentiment has turned fragile, largely influenced by escalating geopolitical uncertainty and mixed global cues,” Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Amid this backdrop, these are top 10 stocks that will remain in focus on Wednesday, April 22 -

Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI Life, BCCL Shares of Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI Life, BCCL will remain in focus as companies will release their Q4 results 2026 today.

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HCL Technologies The IT services company has announced an interim dividend of ₹24 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 for the financial year 2026–27. In its Q4 FY26 results, it reported revenue of ₹33,981 crore, marking a 0.3% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 12.3% rise year-on-year.

Trent The board will also consider its first-ever bonus share issuance at the upcoming meeting today.

PNB Housing Finance PNB Housing Finance has projected an 18–20% expansion in its gross loan portfolio for the current fiscal year, up from 15% growth in FY26, while anticipating that the West Asia crisis will not have any spillover impact on housing demand.

Aurobindo Pharma Aurobindo Pharma has announced a share buyback of up to ₹800 crore via the tender offer route. According to its letter of offer, the buyback will open on April 23 and close on April 29.

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Tata Elxsi The design and technology services firm delivered robust quarter-on-quarter growth in the March quarter, with net profit almost doubling to ₹220.4 crore from ₹109 crore in the preceding quarter, driven by consistent growth and enhanced operational efficiency.

Tata Investment Corp Tata Investment Corporation posted a strong rise in its March quarter results, with net profit surging 69% year-on-year to ₹63.83 crore, up from ₹37.72 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Hindustan Zinc Vedanta Group’s firm is likely to consider declaring a dividend at its board meeting set for April 24.

BEML A Bengaluru-based defence PSU announced that it has won a contract worth around ₹590 crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply trawl assemblies.

JSW Energy The company stated that its subsidiary, JSW Mahanadi Power Company Ltd, has been issued a demand notice of ₹1,447.34 crore by the Water Resources Division in Janjgir, Chhattisgarh, primarily for water charges pertaining to the period before its resolution plan was approved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.