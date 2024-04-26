Stocks to Watch: Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, Indigo, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Vedanta
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, April 26:
Tech Mahindra: On Thursday, April 25, Tech Mahindra reported a 41% drop in its consolidated net profit in Q4FY24, which stood at ₹661 crore. The company's revenue from operations also fell 6.2% to ₹12,871.3 crore in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year. In comparison to ₹1,117.7 crore in the corresponding period last year, Tech Mahindra's net profit for the March quarter plummeted by 41%. The company's revenue also experienced a 6.3% decrease in the fourth quarter, amounting to ₹13,718 crore compared to the same period last year. For FY24, the consolidated net profit decreased 51.2% YoY, amounting to ₹2,358 crore. The company's revenue for FY24 was ₹51,996 crore, marking a 2.4% decline from the previous fiscal year. The board of the company proposed a final dividend of 560%, which equates to ₹28 per equity share with a face value of ₹5 each.
