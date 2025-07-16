Stocks to watch: Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life, Dixon Tech, Bajaj Finserv among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published16 Jul 2025, 07:31 AM IST
Stocks to watch: Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life, Dixon Tech, Bajaj Finserv among shares in focus today.
Stocks to watch: Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life, Dixon Tech, Bajaj Finserv among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, Angel One

Shares of Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, Angel One will be in focus as companies will declare Q1 results.

HDFC Life

The company posted a 14.4% year-on-year increase in net profit for the first quarter of FY26, with the profit rising to 547 crore from 478 crore in the same period last year.

HDB Financial

HDB Financial Services posted a slight drop in net profit for the first quarter of FY26, with its profit after tax standing at 568 crore — a 2% decrease from 582 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Dixon Technology

Dixon Technologies has signed a binding term sheet to acquire a 51% ownership stake in Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on July 16: What to expect in trade today

Zydus Life

Zydus Life has received final approval from the USFDA for its Celecoxib Capsules, which are used to relieve pain and inflammation associated with various conditions, including arthritis.

Bajaj Finserv

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has given the green light for the transfer of 26% equity stake held by Allianz SE in its two insurance joint ventures—Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance—to Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment (a promoter), and Jamnalal Sons (a promoter group entity).

Just Dial

The local search engine posted a 13% year-on-year rise in net profit, reaching 160 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Indian Overseas Bank

The bank declared a 10-basis-point cut in its Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for all loan durations.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Biocon

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has received approval from the US FDA for KIRSTY (Insulin Aspart-xjhz), 100 units/mL, marking it as the first and only interchangeable biosimilar to NovoLog (Insulin Aspart).

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Phani Shankar has stepped down from his role as President and Chief Credit Officer (Senior Management Personnel) of the bank. His resignation will take effect on July 21.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life, Dixon Tech, Bajaj Finserv among shares in focus today
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.