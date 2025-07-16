Stocks to watch: Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life, Dixon Tech, Bajaj Finserv among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, Angel One Shares of Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, Angel One will be in focus as companies will declare Q1 results.

HDFC Life The company posted a 14.4% year-on-year increase in net profit for the first quarter of FY26, with the profit rising to ₹547 crore from ₹478 crore in the same period last year.

HDB Financial HDB Financial Services posted a slight drop in net profit for the first quarter of FY26, with its profit after tax standing at ₹568 crore — a 2% decrease from ₹582 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Dixon Technology Dixon Technologies has signed a binding term sheet to acquire a 51% ownership stake in Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics

Zydus Life Zydus Life has received final approval from the USFDA for its Celecoxib Capsules, which are used to relieve pain and inflammation associated with various conditions, including arthritis.

Bajaj Finserv The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has given the green light for the transfer of 26% equity stake held by Allianz SE in its two insurance joint ventures—Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance—to Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment (a promoter), and Jamnalal Sons (a promoter group entity).

Just Dial The local search engine posted a 13% year-on-year rise in net profit, reaching ₹160 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Indian Overseas Bank The bank declared a 10-basis-point cut in its Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for all loan durations.

Biocon Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has received approval from the US FDA for KIRSTY (Insulin Aspart-xjhz), 100 units/mL, marking it as the first and only interchangeable biosimilar to NovoLog (Insulin Aspart).

Kotak Mahindra Bank Phani Shankar has stepped down from his role as President and Chief Credit Officer (Senior Management Personnel) of the bank. His resignation will take effect on July 21.