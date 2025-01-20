Stocks to Watch: Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Kotak Bank, Swan Defence, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra reported a consolidated net profit of ₹983.2 crore for Q3 FY25, reflecting a substantial 92.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹510.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenues from operations stood at ₹13,285.6 crore, marking a modest growth of 1.01 percent compared to ₹13,001.3 crore in Q3 FY24. In constant currency terms, the company recorded revenue growth of 1.2 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 1.3 percent YoY, signaling stable operational performance amidst challenging market conditions.

Wipro: Wipro Ltd posted a 24.5 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,353.8 crore for Q3 FY25, up from ₹2,694.2 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the net profit grew by 4.5 percent. The IT company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹22,319 crores during the quarter ended December (Q3FY25) from ₹22,205 crore in Q3FY24, a year-on-year rise of nearly 1 percent. Sequentially, the growth was flat at ₹22,302 crore in Q2FY25.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹3,305 crore for Q3 FY25, slightly surpassing CNBC-TV18's poll estimate of ₹3,287.5 crore. The private sector lender’s Net Interest Income (NII), a core income metric, also rose 10 percent YoY to ₹7,196 crore, exceeding the poll forecast of ₹7,147.7 crore. The Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the quarter stood at 4.93 percent, reflecting consistent operational performance.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank posted an 86 percent YoY drop in net profit to ₹32.63 crore for Q3 FY25, primarily due to higher provisions. On a sequential basis, net profit fell by 85 percent. The Gross Non-Performing Asset (NPA) ratio rose marginally to 2.92 percent from 2.88 percent in the previous quarter but improved from 3.12 percent in the same period last year. Net NPAs fell to 0.53 percent from 0.79 percent in September 2024 and 0.80 percent in December 2023. Gross NPAs in absolute terms increased to ₹2,701 crore from ₹2,581.08 crore in the prior quarter.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries: Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd. will resume trading on NSE and BSE starting January 20, 2025. Previously known as Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd, the company was rebranded as Swan Defence earlier this month, with the new name officially effective from January 2, 2025. The stock will be traded under the 'T Group' of securities, typically associated with restricted trading activity.

Supreme Petrochem: Supreme Petrochem Ltd reported a 5.5 percent YoY increase in net profit at ₹71.4 crore for Q3 FY25, up from ₹67.7 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations surged 18.3 percent YoY to ₹1,405.3 crore, compared to ₹1,187.7 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA rose 4.6 percent YoY to ₹99.3 crore from ₹94.9 crore in the previous fiscal.

Can Fin Homes: Can Fin Homes Ltd posted a 6 percent YoY growth in net profit for Q3 FY25 at ₹212 crore, compared to ₹200 crore in Q3 FY24. The company’s NII increased 4.3 percent YoY to ₹350.4 crore from ₹336 crore. However, its gross NPA ratio rose slightly to 0.92 percent from 0.88 percent in the previous quarter, with net NPAs increasing to 0.50 percent from 0.47 percent.

Hitachi Energy India: Hitachi Energy India Limited announced plans to raise up to ₹4,200 crore through equity shares or other securities, including convertible debentures and warrants. The initiative, approved by the board on January 18, 2025, aims to fund growth opportunities. The fundraising will occur in tranches via public issue, rights issue, private placement, or Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) and is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Ashapura Minechem: Ashapura Minechem Ltd revealed that its overseas subsidiary signed a long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Railway to develop a bauxite deposit in Guinea's Kindia region. As per the MoU, China Railway will manage production and logistics, while Ashapura will oversee sales, marketing, and quality assurance. This strategic partnership aims to enhance bauxite export capabilities.

Q3 results next week: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), BPCL, Coforge, UltraTech Cement, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, YES Bank, JSW Steel, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Zomato, Persistent Systems, IndiGo, Dixon Technologies (India), IDBI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Torrent Pharmaceuticals are among some 250 companies that will announce their Q3 earnings next week.