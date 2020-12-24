Stocks to Watch: Telecom, auto companies, DHFL, IL&FS

NEW DELHI: Here is the list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Thursday:

Telecom stocks: Vodafone Idea slipped further behind its rivals, losing 2.7 million subscribers in October, according to data from the Trai. In contrast, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd’s and Bharti Airtel Ltd’s subscriber base grew by 2.2 million and 3.7 million, respectively, helping them consolidate their positions as the largest and second largest telcos in India.

Auto stocks: Carmakers in the country are set to temporarily shut production capacity for 5,00,000-7,00,000 units, accounting for 10% of the country's installed capacity, due to changes in market dynamics and geopolitical ties, as per a report.

IL&FS: Troubled Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services will sell its Chinese road asset for nearly ₹2,074 crore to PingAn Insurance (Group) Company of China, two people familiar with the development said. This sale will help resolve debt worth ₹2,500 crore.

DTH stocks: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved changes in guidelines for providing Direct to Home (DTH) services to bring it in line with the existing policy that allows 100% FDI in the DTH broadcasting services sector. It also said licences will now be issued for 20 years with a renewal after every 10 years.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo, India’s biggest airline and promoted by InterGlobe Aviation, could start slowly rehiring staff in three months as capacity rebuilds from “the background of carnage" caused by Covid-19, with domestic services likely to return to pre-pandemic levels by January or February, CEO Ronojoy Dutta has said.

Tata Communications: Has acquired majority equity stake of 58.1% in Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS (Oasis), a France-headquartered embedded-SIM (eSIM) technology provider, which will help the telecom company provide better offerings to its enterprise customers globally.

DHFL: The committee of creditors of Dewan Housing Finance Corp (DHFL) will meet on Thursday to discuss bids submitted in the fourth round of bidding. The meeting agenda includes evaluation of resolution plans, discussion on distribution mechanism, among others.

Future Group: Lenders to the group have agreed to recast its loans under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) one-time restructuring scheme as the deal with Reliance Industries remains mired in a legal spat. Lenders led by State Bank of India have invoked the debt recast scheme well within 31 December, the deadline set by RBI.

AstraZeneca Pharma: The UK's health secretary, Matt Hancock, on Wednesday said parent AstraZeneca had submitted a full data package about its Covid-19 vaccine to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for approval.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via