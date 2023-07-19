Indian equity indices closed with moderate gains on Wednesday, marking the fifth consecutive trading session of gains. Both the Sensex and the Nifty reached new record closing highs. With the exception of the Nifty IT index, all sectoral indices on the NSE ended in positive territory. The Nifty 50 index initially dipped into negative territory but recovered throughout the session, settling above the 19,800 level. The S&P BSE Sensex rose by 302.30 points or 0.45% to reach 67,097.44, while the Nifty 50 index gained 83.90 points or 0.42% to settle at 19,833.15. Both the Nifty and the Sensex achieved all-time highs during late trade. The broader market also witnessed gains, with the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advancing by 0.63% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gaining 0.61%. The overall market breadth was positive, with more stocks rising than falling.

The following Small-Cap stocks are likely to be in focus on Thrusday, July 19, 2023:

TV18 Broadcast Ltd

TV18 Broadcast Ltd reported consolidated operating revenues of ₹3,176 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, up 151 percent from a year ago, driven by the streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on JioCinem. The stock price of TV18 Broadcast Ltd on July 19, closed at ₹42.87 per share, up 8.97% from the previous day's close of ₹38.15 per share. The volume of shares traded on the day was 12.3 million, which is higher than the average daily volume of 10 million shares.

Medicamen Biotech

The BORTEZOMIB API, used in the manufacture of BORTEZOMIB injection 3.5 MG/VIAL, has been developed in-house by the company's R&D. The manufacturing of the API is being carried out by Shivalik Rasayan Ltd, the holding company of MBL.

The stock price of Medicamen Biotech on July 19, 2023, closed at ₹780 per share, up 9% from the previous day's close of ₹718 per share. The volume of shares traded on the day was 1.5 million, which is lower than the average daily volume of 2 million shares.

DCM Shriram Industries

The shares of DCM Shriram Industries made a new 52-week high of ₹110.38 per share. The shares of DCM Shriram Industries have made concecutive 52-week for the past 3 trading sessions. The DCM Shriram shares soared by 9.5% on 19th july trading session.

