Stocks to watch: These small-cap stocks will be in focus for tomorrow!2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 07:41 PM IST
Markets end lower after 4-week gain streak. Small-cap stocks in focus: Godfrey Phillips, Advait Infratech, Intellect Design Arena.
On Friday, July 28th, the NSE Nifty 50 Index traded at 19,646, a modest decline of 14 points or 0.07 percent from the previous trading session. The index has lost 2.38 percent in the last four weeks, although its price has climbed 14.50 percent in the last year.
