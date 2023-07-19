Stocks to watch: These small-cap stocks will be in focus for tomorrow!

Indian equity indices closed with moderate gains on Wednesday, marking the fifth consecutive trading session of gains. Both the Sensex and the Nifty reached new record closing highs. With the exception of the Nifty IT index, all sectoral indices on the NSE ended in positive territory. The Nifty 50 index initially dipped into negative territory but recovered throughout the session, settling above the 19,800 level. The S&P BSE Sensex rose by 302.30 points or 0.45% to reach 67,097.44, while the Nifty 50 index gained 83.90 points or 0.42% to settle at 19,833.15. Both the Nifty and the Sensex achieved all-time highs during late trade. The broader market also witnessed gains, with the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advancing by 0.63% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gaining 0.61%. The overall market breadth was positive, with more stocks rising than falling.

