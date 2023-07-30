Stocks to watch: These small-cap stocks will be in focus for tomorrow!

Ajit Mishra, SVP- Technical Research, Religare Broking said, "Markets ended 4-week long gaining streak and ended marginally lower, taking a breather after the recent surge. The tone was subdued from the beginning however the key indices tried to regain some strength in the middle but profit taking in final sessions trimmed the gains and pushed them into the red. Consequently, both the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, closed at 19,646.05 and 66,160.20 levels respectively. Meanwhile, a mixed trend across sectors and the monthly expiry of July month derivatives contracts kept the participants occupied. The broader indices managed to outperform for yet another week and posted strong gains in the range of 1%-2%.