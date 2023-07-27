On Thursday, July 27, the domestic stock market finished down but made a comeback from the low of the day. The indices were dragged down by the FMGC, Auto, Financial Services, and Oil & Gas indices. The Sensex ended the day at 66,266.82, down 440.38 points, and the Nifty 50 was down 118.4 points at 19,659.9 at the closing.

The following Small-Cap stocks are likely to be in focus on Friday, July 28, 2023:

Vesuvius India: The shares of Vesuvius India we locked in the upper circuit and also made a a new 52-week on 27 July on the back of surge in volume by 6.61 times. Shares of Vesuvius India Ltd rose sharply on Thursday after the company posted strong set of financial results for the June 2023 quarter. The stock jumped 20 per cent to hit its upper price band of ₹3,218.70 against a previous close of ₹2,682.25. Vesuvius India reported a net profit of ₹52.24 crore for the April-June quarter, up 77.50 per cent from ₹29.43 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

Godfrey Phillips India: The company declared it will dividend shares in its Board meeting. The dividend for the Financial Year 2022-2023 will be paid within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting. The Record date for the dividend is Friday, August 11, 2023. The net profit surged 68.61% to ₹220.97 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24. The Shares of Godfrey Phillips India rose the 10.68 per cent to ₹1908.80 on 27 July.

Indo Borax & Chemicals: The shares Indo Borax & Chemicals made a fresh 52-week high as there was spurt in the trading volume by 5.43 times. Indo Borax & Chemicals has also fixed 11 August 2023 as record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of members of the company to receive dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity shares for the financial year 2022-23.

