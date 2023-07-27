Stocks to watch: These trending stocks will be in focus on 28 July, check details here1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 08:24 PM IST
Stocks to watch on July 28: Vesuvius India, Godfrey Phillips India, and Indo Borax & Chemicals due to recent financial results and dividend announcements.
On Thursday, July 27, the domestic stock market finished down but made a comeback from the low of the day. The indices were dragged down by the FMGC, Auto, Financial Services, and Oil & Gas indices. The Sensex ended the day at 66,266.82, down 440.38 points, and the Nifty 50 was down 118.4 points at 19,659.9 at the closing.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×