The following Small-Cap stocks are likely to be in focus on Friday, July 28, 2023:

Vesuvius India: The shares of Vesuvius India we locked in the upper circuit and also made a a new 52-week on 27 July on the back of surge in volume by 6.61 times. Shares of Vesuvius India Ltd rose sharply on Thursday after the company posted strong set of financial results for the June 2023 quarter. The stock jumped 20 per cent to hit its upper price band of ₹3,218.70 against a previous close of ₹2,682.25. Vesuvius India reported a net profit of ₹52.24 crore for the April-June quarter, up 77.50 per cent from ₹29.43 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.