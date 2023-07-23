Stocks to watch: These trending stocks will be in focus on Monday1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Indian benchmark indices end six-day winning streak, with IT, consumer durables, and FMCG shares falling. Media, PSU banks, and auto stocks rise.
The Indian benchmark indices plunged on Friday, ending a run of six straight days of gains. While IT, consumer durables, and FMCG shares were under selling pressure, media, PSU banks, and auto stocks increased.
