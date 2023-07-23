The Indian benchmark indices plunged on Friday, ending a run of six straight days of gains. While IT, consumer durables, and FMCG shares were under selling pressure, media, PSU banks, and auto stocks increased.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 66,684.26 points, or 887.64 points, or 1.31%. The Nifty 50 index dropped to 19,745 after losing 234.15 points, or 1.17%. The Sensex has risen 3.33% over the last six days, while the Nifty has gained 3.07%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index increased 0.13% while the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 0.26% in the overall market.

On Friday, the majority of European shares rose as investors assessed a fresh round of company profits and anticipated a pivotal Spanish election this coming weekend.

The following Small-Cap stocks are likely to be in focus on Friday, July 24, 2023:

D B Corp: DB Corp Ltd, a media company, recorded a more than 2.5x increase in consolidated net profit to ₹78.75 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, owing to strong advertising revenue growth. According to DB Corp's regulatory filing, the business reported a combined net profit of ₹31 crore during the same time previous year. On July 21, 2023, the stock price of DB Corp (DBCORP) finished at Rs. 230.55 on the BSE, up 16.88% from the close of Rs. 197.25 the day before. The BSE small-cap index's top gainer was the stock.

Talbros Automotive Components: Following the company's announcement that its board may contemplate a stock split in August, Talbros Automotive Components (TACL) shares rose 9% on the BSE on Friday in the midst of a mainly weak market, reaching a new high of ₹863.

Jindal Saw: On July 21, 2023, Jindal Saw's (JINDLSAW) stock price on the BSE finished at Rs. 380.65, a decrease of 0.63% from the day before's close of Rs. 354.80. For the fourth time in a week, Jindal Saw's stock price reached its 52-week high. It recently purchased Sathavahana ISPAT limited, a company that produces metallurgical coke and pig iron, with success for a fair value of Rs. 682.9 crore.

