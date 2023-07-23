Stocks to watch: These trending stocks will be in focus on Monday

D B Corp: DB Corp Ltd, a media company, recorded a more than 2.5x increase in consolidated net profit to ₹78.75 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, owing to strong advertising revenue growth. According to DB Corp's regulatory filing, the business reported a combined net profit of ₹31 crore during the same time previous year. On July 21, 2023, the stock price of DB Corp (DBCORP) finished at Rs. 230.55 on the BSE, up 16.88% from the close of Rs. 197.25 the day before. The BSE small-cap index's top gainer was the stock.