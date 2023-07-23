Hello User
Stocks to watch: These trending stocks will be in focus on Monday

1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 04:50 PM IST Kaustubh Bhosale

Indian benchmark indices end six-day winning streak, with IT, consumer durables, and FMCG shares falling. Media, PSU banks, and auto stocks rise.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index increased 0.13% while the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 0.26% in the overall market.

The Indian benchmark indices plunged on Friday, ending a run of six straight days of gains. While IT, consumer durables, and FMCG shares were under selling pressure, media, PSU banks, and auto stocks increased.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 66,684.26 points, or 887.64 points, or 1.31%. The Nifty 50 index dropped to 19,745 after losing 234.15 points, or 1.17%. The Sensex has risen 3.33% over the last six days, while the Nifty has gained 3.07%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index increased 0.13% while the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 0.26% in the overall market.

On Friday, the majority of European shares rose as investors assessed a fresh round of company profits and anticipated a pivotal Spanish election this coming weekend.

The following Small-Cap stocks are likely to be in focus on Friday, July 24, 2023:

D B Corp: DB Corp Ltd, a media company, recorded a more than 2.5x increase in consolidated net profit to 78.75 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, owing to strong advertising revenue growth. According to DB Corp's regulatory filing, the business reported a combined net profit of 31 crore during the same time previous year. On July 21, 2023, the stock price of DB Corp (DBCORP) finished at Rs. 230.55 on the BSE, up 16.88% from the close of Rs. 197.25 the day before. The BSE small-cap index's top gainer was the stock.

Talbros Automotive Components: Following the company's announcement that its board may contemplate a stock split in August, Talbros Automotive Components (TACL) shares rose 9% on the BSE on Friday in the midst of a mainly weak market, reaching a new high of 863.

Jindal Saw: On July 21, 2023, Jindal Saw's (JINDLSAW) stock price on the BSE finished at Rs. 380.65, a decrease of 0.63% from the day before's close of Rs. 354.80. For the fourth time in a week, Jindal Saw's stock price reached its 52-week high. It recently purchased Sathavahana ISPAT limited, a company that produces metallurgical coke and pig iron, with success for a fair value of Rs. 682.9 crore.

Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 04:50 PM IST
