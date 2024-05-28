Stocks to watch: Timken, LIC, NMDC, Inox Wind, Hudco, Dish TV, Goodyear
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, 28 May:
Timken India: Timken Singapore is planning to sell a 6.6% stake in Timken India, amounting to approximately ₹1,775 crore ($213 million). The shares are being offered at a discounted floor price of ₹3,550 per share. This is not the first time the promoters have explored a stake sale, with a previous sale occurring on 20 June last year.
