Stocks to watch: Timken, LIC, NMDC, Inox Wind, Hudco, Dish TV, Goodyear

Timken India: Timken Singapore is planning to sell a 6.6% stake in Timken India, amounting to approximately ₹1,775 crore ($213 million). The shares are being offered at a discounted floor price of ₹3,550 per share. This is not the first time the promoters have explored a stake sale, with a previous sale occurring on 20 June last year.

LIC: Life Insurance Corp. Of India managed to record a 12% rise in annual profit despite selling fewer policies this fiscal year. The company attributes its net profit of ₹40,676 crore in FY24 to higher income from renewal premium, better income from investment activities, and a slight increase in value of new business (VNB).

SpiceJet: The Delhi high court has granted SpiceJet an additional three weeks to return two Boeing aircraft, three engines, and technical records to its lessor, TWC Aviation Capital Ltd. The airline now has until 17 June to return these assets.

Cochin Shipyard: The company has secured another international order from North Star Shipping for the construction of a hybrid Service Operation Vessel (SOV). The vessel will be deployed at the Scottish Power Renewables East Anglia THREE offshore windfarm located off the Suffolk coast.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, expects to grow faster than the luxury car segment this fiscal year. The company plans to double its business in India over the next three years through initiatives like enhanced localisation of products and expansion of sales network in the country.

NMDC: National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) reported a 37.8% YoY decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, due to increased expenses and interest and penal charges. The company's consolidated revenue rose by 10.9%.

Nalco: Navaratna PSU miner Nalco reported a net profit of ₹996.70 crore in Q4FY24, doubling its profit from a year ago. Despite a marginal 2.5% YoY decrease in revenue, the company’s margin came in strong at 30.9%.

Concord Biotech: The company will see a block trade of 3.4% equity in the company as shareholder Ontario Inc plans to sell shares worth ₹468.40 crore.

AstraZeneca India: The company reported a standalone net profit of ₹39.47 crore for the March quarter of FY24, up 128% from the year-ago period.

Adani Energy Solutions: The company announced that its board has approved a fundraise of up to ₹12,500 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or other permissible mode.

Inox Wind: The company’s promoter entity IWEL might sell up to 5% stake in the company through block deal soon.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The company turned around its financial performance with a net profit of ₹5.4 crore compared to a loss of ₹12.4 crore the previous year. Revenue rose by 4.5% to ₹2,426.3 crore from ₹2,321.6 crore.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation: HUDCO reported a revenue of ₹2,065.22 crore, up 11.49% from the previous year. The company posted a quarterly net profit of Rs. 700.16 crore, an increase of 9.55% from the previous year. EBITDA was Rs. 2,185.90 crore, up 8.36% from the previous year.

Kirloskar Industries: The company reported a revenue of ₹1,728.60 crore, up 9.77% from the previous year. The company posted a quarterly net profit of Rs. 62.46 crore, an increase of 42.38% from the previous year. EBITDA was Rs. 248.09 crore, up 3.63% from the previous year.

Dish TV India: The company reported a widening net loss of ₹1,989.7 crore compared to a loss of ₹1,720.6 crore the previous year. Revenue fell by 19.4% to ₹407 crore from ₹504.8 crore. The company also reported an exceptional loss of ₹402.7 crore.

Borosil Renewables: The company reported a net loss of ₹53.3 crore compared to a profit of ₹10.5 crore the previous year. Revenue fell by 8.4% to ₹283.1 crore from ₹309 crore.

Automotive Axles: The company reported a decline in profit by 13.2% to ₹44.1 crore from ₹50.8 crore the previous year. Revenue fell by 17.5% to ₹571.5 crore from ₹693 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹32 per share.

S H Kelkar and Company: The company reported a 30-fold surge in profit to ₹33.4 crore from ₹1.13 crore the previous year. Revenue grew by 12.8% to ₹533 crore from ₹472.4 crore.

Jubilant Industries: The company reported a 128% jump in profit to ₹22.2 crore from ₹9.7 crore the previous year. However, revenue dropped by 12.5% to ₹300.3 crore from ₹343.4 crore. The company also reported exceptional gains of ₹13.13 crore.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: The company reported a significant 44.38% YoY increase in revenue at ₹657.21 crore in March 2024. The quarterly net profit rose by 74.73% to ₹67.13 crore, and EBITDA increased by 68.4% to ₹108.38 crore.

Oriental Aromatics: The company saw a 10.82% YoY increase in revenue at ₹216.48 crore in March 2024. The quarterly net profit rose by 633.74% to ₹10.20 crore, and EBITDA increased by 125.91% to ₹22.84 crore.

Sumitomo Chemical India: The company reported a 1.96% YoY increase in revenue at ₹664.37 crore in March 2024. The quarterly net profit rose by 50.79% to ₹109.28 crore, and EBITDA increased by 70.26% to ₹165.82 crore.

Dhoot Industrial Finance: The company saw a 113.22% YoY increase in revenue at ₹19.95 crore in March 2024. The quarterly net profit rose by 388.44% to ₹34.27 crore, and EBITDA increased by 1283.79% to ₹40.13 crore.

Vardhman Polytex: The company reported a 54.83% YoY decrease in revenue at ₹73.69 crore in March 2024. However, the quarterly net profit rose by 111.99% to ₹0.95 crore, and EBITDA increased by 127.77% to ₹3.56 crore.

Nandan Denim: The company saw a 26.68% YoY increase in revenue at ₹579.12 crore in March 2024. The quarterly net profit rose by 793.51% to ₹27.11 crore, and EBITDA increased by 121.81% to ₹64.79 crore.

Sri Chakra Cements: Revenue of ₹52.88 crore, down 16.29% Y-o-Y. Quarterly net loss of Rs. 13.94 crore, down 35.68% from March 2023. EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.48 crore, down 679.01% from March 2023.

Goodyear India: The company reported a revenue of ₹550.53 crore, down 15.64% from the previous year. The company posted a quarterly net loss of Rs. 4.21 crore, a decrease of 112.53% from the previous year. EBITDA was Rs. 9.06 crore, down 85.05% from the previous year.

Elgi Equipments: The company reported a revenue of ₹539.93 crore, up 18.39% from the previous year. The company posted a quarterly net profit of Rs. 92.58 crore, an increase of 14.82% from the previous year. EBITDA was Rs. 133.85 crore, up 14.21% from the previous year.

Electronics Mart India: The company reported a revenue of ₹1,524.23 crore, up 14.79% from the previous year. The company posted a quarterly net profit of Rs. 40.55 crore, an increase of 12.29% from the previous year. EBITDA was Rs. 110.59 crore, up 14.74% from the previous year.

Anjani Portland Cement: The company reported a revenue of ₹157.88 crore, up 18.75% from the previous year. The company posted a quarterly net loss of Rs. 4.39 crore, a decrease of 73.79% from the previous year. EBITDA was Rs. 10.25 crore, up 268.71% from the previous year.

HBL Power Systems: The company reported a revenue of ₹610.09 crore, up 51.53% from the previous year. The company posted a quarterly net profit of Rs. 81.45 crore, an increase of 134.03% from the previous year. EBITDA was Rs. 138.04 crore, up 176.91% from the previous year.

Lumax Auto Technologies: Revenue of ₹354.37 crore, up 16.86% Y-o-Y. Quarterly net profit of Rs. 40.60 crore, up 210.81% from March 2023. EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.02 crore, up 91.96% from March 2023.

West Coast Paper Mills: Revenue of ₹700.58 crore, down 8.63% Y-o-Y. Quarterly net profit of Rs. 82.46 crore, down 50.33% from March 2023. EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.32 crore, down 45.51% from March 2023.

Diamond Power Infrastructure: The company reported a revenue of ₹134.41 crore, up 852.77% from the previous year. The company posted a quarterly net profit of Rs. 14.42 crore, an increase of 205.82% from the previous year. EBITDA was Rs. 18.56 crore, up 403.76% from the previous year. Separately, the company’s promoters Monarch Infraparks and GSEC will be selling 12.86 lakh equity shares, or a 2.44% stake each, in Diamond Power Infrastructure via an offer-for-sale on May 28-29.

Krystal Integrated Services: The company reported a revenue of ₹273.68 crore, up 47.18% from the previous year. The company posted a quarterly net profit of Rs. 14.83 crore, an increase of 62.11% from the previous year. EBITDA was Rs. 19.84 crore, up 73.88% from the previous year.

Ruchira Papers: The company reported a revenue of ₹160.02 crore, down 11.44% from the previous year. The company posted a quarterly net profit of Rs. 9.64 crore, a decrease of 48.87% from the previous year. EBITDA was Rs. 16.38 crore, down 45.47% from the previous year.

Stylam Industries: The company reported a revenue of ₹239.88 crore, up 1.29% from the previous year. The company posted a quarterly net profit of Rs. 37.56 crore, an increase of 40.22% from the previous year. EBITDA was Rs. 48.99 crore, up 18.85% from the previous year.

Panama Petrochem: The company reported a revenue of ₹499.48 crore, up 32.9% from the previous year. The company posted a quarterly net profit of Rs. 36.89 crore, an increase of 7.43% from the previous year. EBITDA was Rs. 56.27 crore, up 9.69% from the previous year.

