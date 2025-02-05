Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Titan: Titan Company Ltd., one of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s most significant investments, announced its December quarter results on February 4. The Tata Group firm reported a 5 percent year-on-year decline in net profit, which stood at ₹990 crore, compared to ₹1,040 crore in the same period last year. The decline was primarily due to the impact of the reduction in customs duty on gold. The company stated that the inventory losses related to the duty change were fully realized during the quarter, affecting profitability. However, revenue for the quarter saw a robust 23.3 percent increase, reaching ₹16,097 crore from ₹13,052 crore in the year-ago period. Margins for the quarter stood at 9.4 percent, compared to 11.2 percent in the previous year.

Asian Paints: Asian Paints reported a 23.3 percent year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit for Q3FY25, which came in at ₹1,110.48 crore compared to ₹1,447.72 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, net profit improved by 60 percent. Revenue from sales fell 6.1 percent year-on-year to ₹8,521.51 crore, down from ₹9,074.94 crore in Q3FY24. However, on a sequential basis, revenue showed a 6.5 percent increase.

Tata Power: Tata Power Ltd. posted strong year-on-year growth across key financial metrics in Q3FY25. Revenue increased 5 percent to ₹15,391 crore, while net profit rose 10.3 percent to ₹1,187 crore from ₹1,076 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA witnessed a robust 39 percent year-on-year growth to ₹3,352 crore, with margins improving significantly by over 500 basis points to 21.8 percent from 16.5 percent in the previous year.

PC Jeweller: PC Jeweller Ltd. reported a strong financial recovery in Q3FY25, with net profit reaching ₹148 crore, a turnaround from the ₹197.98 crore net loss in the same period last year. Revenue from core operations surged 1,496 percent year-on-year to ₹639.45 crore, up from ₹40.06 crore. For 9M FY25, revenue stood at ₹1,544 crore, significantly higher than ₹141 crore in 9M FY24, reflecting the company’s strong festive season performance.

One MobiKwik Systems: One MobiKwik Systems Ltd. reported a net loss of ₹55.3 crore in Q3FY25, compared to a net profit of ₹5.3 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the net loss widened from ₹3.6 crore reported in Q2FY25. Revenue for the quarter increased 18 percent year-on-year to ₹269.5 crore, while total income rose 19 percent. However, on a sequential basis, revenue declined 7.3 percent.

NSE: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) reported a strong 94 percent year-on-year increase in net profit, which rose to ₹3,834 crore in Q3FY25, compared to ₹1,975 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, net profit improved 22 percent from ₹3,137 crore in Q2FY25. The exchange’s revenue from operations rose 24 percent year-on-year to ₹3,945 crore from ₹3,170 crore.

Muthoot FinCorp: Muthoot FinCorp, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, launched Tranche IV of its secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The subscription window is open from February 4 to February 17, 2025, with an issue size of ₹100 crore and a green shoe option of ₹300 crore, allowing the company to raise up to ₹400 crore within its ₹2,000 crore shelf limit. The NCDs offer yields between 9.38 percent and 10.10 percent per annum, depending on the selected tenure, ranging from 18 to 72 months.

Lupin: Drug manufacturer Lupin Ltd. received tentative approval from the U.S. FDA for its generic version of a combination HIV treatment. The approval covers Darunavir, Cobicistat, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets, which are considered therapeutically equivalent to Symtuza tablets by Janssen Products, LP.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Lemon Tree Hotels reported a 76.6 percent year-on-year increase in net profit, which stood at ₹62.5 crore in Q3FY25, up from ₹35.4 crore last year. Revenue rose 22.4 percent year-on-year to ₹355.2 crore, while EBITDA grew 30.5 percent to ₹184.2 crore. Margins improved to 51.9 percent from 48.7 percent. The company’s investor presentation highlighted a 7 percent year-on-year rise in Gross ARR to ₹6,763, while occupancy increased 826 basis points to 74.2 percent, leading to a RevPAR of ₹5,018.

JK Tyre: JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. reported a sharp 76.7 percent year-on-year decline in net profit, which dropped to ₹51.5 crore in Q3FY25 from ₹220.9 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations saw a marginal decline of 0.4 percent year-on-year to ₹3,673.7 crore from ₹3,687.7 crore.

Torrent Power: Torrent Power Ltd. posted a 30.8 percent year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹489.3 crore in Q3FY25, up from ₹374.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 2.1 percent year-on-year to ₹6,499.4 crore, while EBITDA increased 6.5 percent to ₹1,111.6 crore.

Birla Corp: Birla Corporation Ltd. reported a 72 percent decline in net profit for Q3FY25 due to lower cement prices in Maharashtra and central India. However, the company noted sequential improvements in EBITDA and sales volume. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2,272 crore, down 2.4 percent year-on-year, while EBITDA fell 33.4 percent to ₹263 crore. Net profit declined to ₹31 crore from ₹109 crore in the previous year.

Whirlpool of India: Whirlpool of India posted a 57.1 percent year-on-year increase in net profit, which stood at ₹44 crore in Q3FY25, compared to ₹28 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue rose 11 percent to ₹1,704.9 crore, while EBITDA grew 10.4 percent to ₹69.3 crore. However, margins remained flat at 4.1 percent year-on-year.

Thermax: Thermax Ltd. reported a 51 percent year-on-year decline in net profit, which stood at ₹116 crore in Q3FY25, compared to ₹238 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 8 percent to ₹2,508 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 7.5 percent, down from 8.1 percent year-on-year.

Alkem Labs: Alkem Laboratories Ltd. introduced Kojiglo serum in India, targeting facial hyperpigmentation. The company is the first to launch a liposomal serum with Duo-Lipo technology, combining ingredients such as azelaic acid, 4-butyl resorcinol, tranexamic acid, alpha arbutin, and niacinamide to enhance skin absorption and effectiveness.