Stocks to watch: Titan, BEL, M&M, Tata Motors, KPI Energy among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Titan Tata Group's jewellery company Titan concluded FY25 on a high note, reporting a 25% year-on-year growth in Q4, driven by solid performance across its major business segments. During the quarter, the consolidated retail network expanded with a net addition of 72 stores, bringing the total to 3,312. The jewellery division—Titan's largest segment—recorded a 24% YoY growth in Q4, primarily boosted by increased gold prices.

Tata Motors British luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover reported nearly unchanged wholesale volumes for the recently concluded fiscal year, primarily due to underwhelming performance in its key Chinese market.

Bharat Electronics The company has secured a contract worth ₹2,210 crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply an electronic warfare (EW) suite for the Indian Air Force's Mi-17 V5 helicopters. This brings BEL's total order value for the current financial year to ₹2,803 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra Mumbai-based automotive giant Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has established a wholly owned subsidiary named Mahindra Advanced Technologies Limited (MATL) with an initial investment of ₹5 crore. The subsidiary was officially incorporated on April 7, 2025, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, following board approval received on February 7, 2025. M&M has acquired 50 lakh equity shares of ₹10 each at face value, securing full ownership of the new entity. MATL will operate in the manufacturing and allied services sector, with a focus on developing security-related technologies.

KPI Green Energy The company has canceled the order from Sai Bandhan Infinium for the 66.20 MW hybrid power project in the captive power producer (CPP) segment, following changes in the project's technical specifications after the order was received. This cancellation is not expected to have any significant financial impact on the company.

IL&FS Engineering The infrastructure company has disclosed loan defaults totaling ₹2,628.15 crore to banks and financial institutions as of March 31, 2025. The company stated that, following the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) directives, no interest is being accrued or recorded after this cutoff date, except for interest on Funded Interest Term Loans (FITL).

Adani Ports Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has begun operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), situated within the Port of Colombo.

Lemon Tree Hotels The company has entered into a licensing agreement for a new hotel, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, located in Darjeeling, West Bengal. The property will be operated by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels, and is slated to open in FY26.

Titagarh Rail Systems The Board has approved the reappointment of Umesh Chowdhary as Vice Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO of the company for a five-year term, starting from October 1, 2025. Additionally, the Board has appointed Vijay Subramanian as the Chief Transformation Officer, effective April 7.

Havells India Lloyd, a prominent consumer durables brand under Havells India, is enhancing its product range by introducing the Lloyd Luxuria Collection—a new series of premium cooling solutions.

Brigade Enterprises The company has entered into a Joint Development Agreement for a residential project covering 10 acres and 37 guntas, with an estimated development potential of approximately 0.37 million square feet. The project's gross development value (GDV) is estimated to be around ₹225 crore.