Stocks to Watch: Titan, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, Equitas SFB, Power Grid

Power Grid Corporation: The board of the state-owned company has approved two proposals to raise up to ₹11,000 crore through the issuance of bonds and term loans. The board approved a proposal to raise funds up to ₹6,000 crore from the domestic market through issue of secured/unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative/cumulative, redeemable, taxable/tax-free debentures/bonds under private placement during FY2023-24 in up to 20 tranches.

