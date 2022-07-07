Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Stocks to Watch: Titan, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, Equitas SFB, Power Grid

Stocks to Watch: Titan, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, Equitas SFB, Power Grid

Markets closed firm on Wednesday.
2 min read . 07:42 AM ISTLivemint

  • Edible oil manufacturers will be in focus as the government has directed them to further cut the maximum retail price of imported cooking oils by up to 10 per litre within a week amid a fall in global prices

Here is a list of top 10 stocks that will be in news today:

Titan: The Tata group firm said its sales in the April-June quarter were up nearly three-fold on a year-on-year basis, helped by a low base of the Covid-19 impacted quarter in the last year. "Sales in Q1FY23 grew 205 per cent YoY on a low base and clocked 3-year CAGR of 20.5% over Q1FY20," it said.

Bharti Airtel: Arm Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV, which manages Airtel's Africa business, has raised tender offer to buy back up to $450 million (about 3,550 crore) of senior notes. The company had issued a tender offer to purchase $300 million worth of its 5.35% guaranteed senior notes of $1 billion due 2024. The offer commenced from June 21 and will expire on July 19.

Reliance Industries: The company's retail arm Reliance Retail has signed a long-term franchise agreement with US apparel major Gap Inc.The partnership will mark Gap’s return to India with its casual wear apparel brand.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The lender said its gross advances grew by 22% from a year ago to 21,699 crore as of June 30. The bank's disbursements during Q1 FY23 rose by 156% to 3,238 crore as against 1,265 crore. Total deposits increased by 19% year-on-year to 20,386 crore.

Power Grid Corporation: The board of the state-owned company has approved two proposals to raise up to 11,000 crore through the issuance of bonds and term loans. The board approved a proposal to raise funds up to 6,000 crore from the domestic market through issue of secured/unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative/cumulative, redeemable, taxable/tax-free debentures/bonds under private placement during FY2023-24 in up to 20 tranches.

NTPC/Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals: The state-owned power giant's arm NTPC RE Ltd and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicalshave inked a pact to collaborate for renewable energy and synthesising green chemicals.

Deep Industries: The company has received Letter of Awards from ONGC Limited, for charter hiring of two 1000 HP mobile drilling rigs for Ahmedabad asset for a period of three years. The total estimated value of the awards is around 150.24 crores.

Nykaa Fashion: FSN E-CommerceVentures, the company that owns Nykaa, has announced the launch of its underwear and athleisure brand for men, Gloot. Gloot products are made from a special fiber which enables them to have an 83% lower carbon footprint compared to a generic comparable fibre, the company said.

TVS Motor Company: The company has forayed into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of 225-cc bike Ronin priced at 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The bike comes in three trims tagged at 1.49 lakh, 1.56 lakh and 1.69 lakh, respectively. It plans to sell around one lakh units of the model in the current financial year.

IndusInd Bank: The bank has tied up with MoEngage, an insights-led customer engagement platform, to deliver a differentiated digital experience across multiple customer journeys. As part of the partnership, Induslnd Bank will leverage MoEngage's technology platform to deliver 'Gen Z' digital banking experience to its customers. 