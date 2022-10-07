Stocks to Watch: Titan, Britannia, Dabur, Nykaa, NTPC, HFCL

Titan: Tata group firm Titan on Thursday said its overall sales grew 18 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter. The company, which operates in the segments as Jewellery, Watches & Wearables, and EyeCare has witnessed "healthy double-digit growth across most businesses," according to a quarterly update. Titan added 105 stores to its retail network in the second quarter of the current fiscal. "The company witnessed healthy double-digit growth across most businesses with overall sales growing 18 per cent YoY," Titan said.