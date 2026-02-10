Stocks to watch: Titan, Grasim, BSE, Marico among 10 shares in focus today; full list here

Stock market today: Indian indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to start Tuesday’s session on a positive note, tracking strong cues from global markets.

Asian equities moved higher, while Wall Street posted solid overnight gains, driven mainly by a rally in technology stocks.

“Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a mild positive bias today. The India–US interim trade deal continues to anchor sentiment, being viewed as a structural positive that enhances India’s export competitiveness. FII participation has turned meaningfully supportive this month, providing a clear sentiment tailwind, while DIIs remain steady, offering underlying stability despite neutral activity in the previous session. A relatively stable rupee further adds to macro comfort. Overall, the near-term backdrop remains cautiously optimistic, supported by trade-deal optimism, improving foreign flows, and steady domestic participation,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Monday, domestic markets closed in the green after the announcement of a preliminary framework for a trade pact with the United States. The Sensex advanced 485.35 points, or 0.58%, to end at 84,065.75, while the Nifty 50 rose 173.60 points, or 0.68%, to settle at 25,867.30.

Stocks to watch Titan, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Britannia Industries, Oil India Shares of Titan, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Britannia Industries, Oil India will remain in focus as companies will declare Q3 results today.

BSE BSE posted a 174% surge in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, rising to ₹602 crore from ₹220 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Marico Marico Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Marico South East Asia Corporation, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 75% equity stake in Vietnam-based beauty and personal care firm Skinetiq for a total consideration of ₹262 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma The company announced its Q3 results, reporting a net profit of ₹909.8 crore, a 7.5% year-on-year increase from ₹846 crore, which includes a one-time expense of ₹65 crore arising from changes to the labour code.

Adani Enterprises The Board’s Rights Issue Committee has approved February 13 as the record date to determine eligible holders of partly paid-up equity shares who will receive the second and final call notice for payment of ₹450 per rights equity share.

Navin Flourine International The company posted robust year-on-year growth in its third-quarter net profit, which rose to ₹185.4 crore from ₹83.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Bata India The company reported a 12.6% jump in profit to ₹66.1 crore, compared with ₹58.7 crore in the corresponding period earlier. Revenue also saw a steady increase, rising 2.8% to ₹944.7 crore from ₹918.8 crore YoY.

RailTel Corporation of India The company has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from West Central Railway for a project valued at ₹454.94 crore.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Hindustan Shipyard to create a consortium that will jointly pursue a major, strategically important national shipbuilding initiative.

Gravita India The company has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire up to a 100 percent equity stake in Rasthriya Metal Industries through a share purchase agreement valued at ₹565 crore.