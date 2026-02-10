Mint Market
Stocks to watch: Titan, Grasim, BSE, Marico among 10 shares in focus today; full list here

Stock market today: On Monday, the Sensex advanced 485.35 points, or 0.58%, to end at 84,065.75, while the Nifty 50 rose 173.60 points, or 0.68%, to settle at 25,867.30.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated10 Feb 2026, 07:29 AM IST
Stock market today: Indian indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to start Tuesday’s session on a positive note, tracking strong cues from global markets.
Stock market today: Indian indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to start Tuesday’s session on a positive note, tracking strong cues from global markets.

Asian equities moved higher, while Wall Street posted solid overnight gains, driven mainly by a rally in technology stocks.

“Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a mild positive bias today. The India–US interim trade deal continues to anchor sentiment, being viewed as a structural positive that enhances India’s export competitiveness. FII participation has turned meaningfully supportive this month, providing a clear sentiment tailwind, while DIIs remain steady, offering underlying stability despite neutral activity in the previous session. A relatively stable rupee further adds to macro comfort. Overall, the near-term backdrop remains cautiously optimistic, supported by trade-deal optimism, improving foreign flows, and steady domestic participation,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Monday, domestic markets closed in the green after the announcement of a preliminary framework for a trade pact with the United States. The Sensex advanced 485.35 points, or 0.58%, to end at 84,065.75, while the Nifty 50 rose 173.60 points, or 0.68%, to settle at 25,867.30.

Stocks to watch

Titan, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Britannia Industries, Oil India

Shares of Titan, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Britannia Industries, Oil India will remain in focus as companies will declare Q3 results today.

BSE

BSE posted a 174% surge in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, rising to 602 crore from 220 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Marico

Marico Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Marico South East Asia Corporation, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 75% equity stake in Vietnam-based beauty and personal care firm Skinetiq for a total consideration of 262 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma

The company announced its Q3 results, reporting a net profit of 909.8 crore, a 7.5% year-on-year increase from 846 crore, which includes a one-time expense of 65 crore arising from changes to the labour code.

Adani Enterprises

The Board’s Rights Issue Committee has approved February 13 as the record date to determine eligible holders of partly paid-up equity shares who will receive the second and final call notice for payment of 450 per rights equity share.

Navin Flourine International

The company posted robust year-on-year growth in its third-quarter net profit, which rose to 185.4 crore from 83.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Bata India

The company reported a 12.6% jump in profit to 66.1 crore, compared with 58.7 crore in the corresponding period earlier. Revenue also saw a steady increase, rising 2.8% to 944.7 crore from 918.8 crore YoY.

RailTel Corporation of India

The company has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from West Central Railway for a project valued at 454.94 crore.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Hindustan Shipyard to create a consortium that will jointly pursue a major, strategically important national shipbuilding initiative.

Gravita India

The company has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire up to a 100 percent equity stake in Rasthriya Metal Industries through a share purchase agreement valued at 565 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Stocks To WatchIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
