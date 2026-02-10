Stocks to watch: Titan, Grasim, BSE, Marico among 10 shares in focus today; full list here

Stock market today: Indian indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to start Tuesday’s session on a positive note, tracking strong cues from global markets.
Asian equities moved higher, while Wall Street posted solid overnight gains, driven mainly by a rally in technology stocks.
“Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a mild positive bias today. The India–US interim trade deal continues to anchor sentiment, being viewed as a structural positive that enhances India’s export competitiveness. FII participation has turned meaningfully supportive this month, providing a clear sentiment tailwind, while DIIs remain steady, offering underlying stability despite neutral activity in the previous session. A relatively stable rupee further adds to macro comfort. Overall, the near-term backdrop remains cautiously optimistic, supported by trade-deal optimism, improving foreign flows, and steady domestic participation,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
On Monday, domestic markets closed in the green after the announcement of a preliminary framework for a trade pact with the United States. The Sensex advanced 485.35 points, or 0.58%, to end at 84,065.75, while the Nifty 50 rose 173.60 points, or 0.68%, to settle at 25,867.30.
Shares of Titan, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Britannia Industries, Oil India will remain in focus as companies will declare Q3 results today.
BSE posted a 174% surge in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, rising to ₹602 crore from ₹220 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Marico Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Marico South East Asia Corporation, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 75% equity stake in Vietnam-based beauty and personal care firm Skinetiq for a total consideration of ₹262 crore.
The company announced its Q3 results, reporting a net profit of ₹909.8 crore, a 7.5% year-on-year increase from ₹846 crore, which includes a one-time expense of ₹65 crore arising from changes to the labour code.
The Board’s Rights Issue Committee has approved February 13 as the record date to determine eligible holders of partly paid-up equity shares who will receive the second and final call notice for payment of ₹450 per rights equity share.
The company posted robust year-on-year growth in its third-quarter net profit, which rose to ₹185.4 crore from ₹83.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The company reported a 12.6% jump in profit to ₹66.1 crore, compared with ₹58.7 crore in the corresponding period earlier. Revenue also saw a steady increase, rising 2.8% to ₹944.7 crore from ₹918.8 crore YoY.
The company has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from West Central Railway for a project valued at ₹454.94 crore.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Hindustan Shipyard to create a consortium that will jointly pursue a major, strategically important national shipbuilding initiative.
The company has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire up to a 100 percent equity stake in Rasthriya Metal Industries through a share purchase agreement valued at ₹565 crore.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.