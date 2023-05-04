Titan: Titan reported a rise of 50% in standalone net profit to ₹734 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹491 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations rose by 25 per cent to ₹8,753 crore in the quarter under review from ₹6,977 crore in the year-ago period. The company's board has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share of ₹1 each which shall be paid on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of the 39th Annual General Meeting subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

Bajaj Consumers: Bajaj Consumer Care posted double-digit growth as the Q4 PAT soared by a whopping 21.9% QoQ and 12.95% YoY to ₹40.46 crore on a consolidated basis. Revenue from operations also witnessed healthy growth on the back of steady volumes. The company's PAT was at ₹33.20 crore in Q3FY23 and ₹35.82 crore in Q4FY22. Q4FY23 EBITDA stood at ₹42.9 crore rising by 18.7% from ₹36.1 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. EBITDA margin expanded slightly to 17.4% versus 16.8% a year ago same quarter.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp has announced to scale up the presence of its electric scooter range under the VIDA brand to 100 Indian cities this year. The company said it will utilise its existing dealer network to rapidly scale up electric vehicle operations across the country. The automaker has also announced a cut of around ₹20,000 in the prices of VIDA V1 Plus and VIDA V1 Pro scooters. After the price cut, VIDA V1 Plus and VIDA V1 Pro will now cost ₹1,19,900 and ₹1,39,900 respectively (ex-showroom price pan-India, including portable charger and FAME II subsidy).

Tata Communications: Tata Communications’ Dutch arm has acquired New York-based video production and distribution company The Switch Enterprises LLC for $58.8 million in an all-cash deal. In December last year, Tata Communications had entered into a pact to pick up a 100% stake in The Switch through its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary Tata Communications (Netherlands) B.V., the company said in a statement. The acquisition will bring live production capabilities helping companies to produce high-quality immersive content faster.

ABB India: ABB India on Wednesday said its net profit fell over 33 per cent to ₹245 crore in the March quarter. The company had reported a net profit of ₹370 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing. ABB India follows January to December financial year. The company explained, "In Q1 2022, (January-March 2022) ₹293 crore was disclosed as an exceptional item in the financial results from the sale of the turbocharger business to its wholly-owned subsidiary."

Rail Vikas Nigam: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, has been granted Navratna Status, the Ministry of Railways said on Wednesday. With the grant of Navratna status, RVNL will enjoy enhanced delegation of powers, more operational freedom and financial autonomy, which will give a huge impetus to the company’s progress, particularly as it expands its footprint beyond the railway sector and into international projects.

Sula Vineyard: Sula Vineyards has reported a rise of 5 per cent in consolidated net profit of ₹14.24 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹13.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The revenue from operations rose by 7 per cent to ₹120 crore for the March quarter as compared to ₹112.05 crore for the year-ago period. The company has recommended a final dividend of ₹5.25 per share of face value ₹2 per equity share for FY 2022-23.

Indian Oil: Indian Oil Corp will recoup $61.14 million of jet fuel sales to cash-strapped Go First by cashing in bank guarantees and is optimistic it will recover a further $6.11 million for unsecured sales made in the past few months, sources said. IOC, the country's largest fuel retailer, was the sole supplier of jet fuel to low-cost carrier Go First, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its fleet. Jet fuel sales by Indian retailers to airlines are typically backed by bank guarantees provided by the buyers.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it will refund around ₹20 crore as a goodwill benefit scheme to customers who have paid over and above the threshold limit fixed under the FAME scheme. The company however maintained that it has fully complied with all government regulations specified under the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India) initiative. In a statement, TVS Motor Company Director and CEO K N Radhakrishnan said the company is fully committed to the government's vision to promote electric mobility.

SJVN: State-owned SJVN Ltd on Wednesday said it has bagged a 200 MW solar project worth ₹1,200 crore from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL). "The company has obtained 200 MW Grid Connected Solar Power Project in Khavda Solar Park through an e-Reverse auction conducted by GUVNL, SJVN Ltd," Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Nand Lal Sharma said in a statement. Bagged at a tariff of ₹2.88 per unit, the project will be set on a Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis. The tentative cost for the development of this project shall be approximately ₹1,200 crore, he added.