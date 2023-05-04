Stocks to Watch: Titan, Hero Moto, Bajaj Consumers, Tata Comm, ABB India

Titan: Titan reported a rise of 50% in standalone net profit to ₹734 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹491 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations rose by 25 per cent to ₹8,753 crore in the quarter under review from ₹6,977 crore in the year-ago period. The company's board has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share of ₹1 each which shall be paid on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of the 39th Annual General Meeting subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.