Stocks to watch: Titan, L&T, Paytm, BPCL, Suzlon among shares in focus today amid India-Pakistan tensions

The Indian stock market is expected to open sharply lower on Friday amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. The Gift Nifty also indicates a gap-down opening for the Indian benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty 50.
L&T, Titan Company, Coal India, Lupin, Suzlon Energy, are among the stocks to watch in today's trading session.
Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today’s trade.
Larsen & Toubro: Engineering and construction major L&T reported a consolidated net profit growth of 25% YoY to ₹5,497 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹4,396 crore, YoY. Revenue rose 11% to ₹74,392 crore from ₹67,078 crore, YoY. EBITDA increased 13% YoY to ₹8,203 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 11% from 10.8%, YoY. L&T recommended a final dividend of ₹34 per share
Britannia Industries: The FMCG major’s Q4FY25 net profit rose 4.2% YoY to ₹559.1 crore, revenue grew 8.9% to ₹4,432.2 crore. The company also recommended a final dividend of ₹75 per share.
Titan Company: The Tata Group company’s Q4 net profit surged 10.7% YoY to ₹870 crore, revenue increased 19.7% YoY to ₹13,477 crore. EBITDA rose 29.7% YoY to ₹1,438 crore, while margin expanded to 10.7% from 9.9%. The company’s board recommended a dividend of ₹11 per share.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Net profit in Q4FY25 jumped to ₹188.6 crore from ₹12.2 crore, YoY, while revenue rose 0.65% YoY to ₹2,184.1 crore.
Coal India: The company and AM Green have signed a non-binding MoU for long-term renewable energy supply.
Adani Power, Adani Green Energy: Adani Group and the Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) of Bhutan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop 5,000 MW of hydropower projects in Bhutan.
One97 Communications: One97 Communications CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and his brother Ajay Shekhar Sharma, have settled a case with Sebi pertaining to the company’s Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) by paying a total amount of ₹2.8 crore.
Lupin: The pharma major has received approval from the US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Raltegravir tablets USP, 600 mg.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The PSU refiner has awarded contracts for the development of 100 MW windfarm projects — 50 MW each in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Venus Pipes & Tubes: The company received a letter of intent (LOI) from one of India’s leading integrated power plant equipment manufacturers worth ₹190 crore.
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: The company’s board of directors has approved a rights issue of 15.44 crore shares worth ₹2,996.16 crore. The eligible shareholders are entitled to one rights equity share for every eight shares held. The issue price has been fixed at ₹194 per share.
Brigade Enterprises: The company has acquired an 11-acre land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The land will be developed into a premium commercial project with a gross leasable area of approximately 1.5 million square feet and a gross development value of over ₹2,000 crore.
Viceroy Hotels: Company signs a 30-year Operating Agreement with Marriott Hotels India Private Limited for a new property in Madhapur, Hyderabad. (Positive)
Suzlon Energy: The Letter of Award (LOA) has been issued by BPCL for the 50 MW wind project in Madhya Pradesh.
Quick Heal: The company secured a ₹18 crore order from NFSU Research and Innovation Council for a Cyber Literacy Program.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.