Stocks to watch: Titan, L&T, Paytm, BPCL, Suzlon among shares in focus today amid India-Pakistan tensions

The Indian stock market is expected to open sharply lower on Friday amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. The Gift Nifty also indicates a gap-down opening for the Indian benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty 50.

L&T, Titan Company, Coal India, Lupin, Suzlon Energy, are among the stocks to watch in today's trading session.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today’s trade.

Stocks to watch Larsen & Toubro: Engineering and construction major L&T reported a consolidated net profit growth of 25% YoY to ₹5,497 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹4,396 crore, YoY. Revenue rose 11% to ₹74,392 crore from ₹67,078 crore, YoY. EBITDA increased 13% YoY to ₹8,203 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 11% from 10.8%, YoY. L&T recommended a final dividend of ₹34 per share

Britannia Industries: The FMCG major’s Q4FY25 net profit rose 4.2% YoY to ₹559.1 crore, revenue grew 8.9% to ₹4,432.2 crore. The company also recommended a final dividend of ₹75 per share.

Titan Company: The Tata Group company’s Q4 net profit surged 10.7% YoY to ₹870 crore, revenue increased 19.7% YoY to ₹13,477 crore. EBITDA rose 29.7% YoY to ₹1,438 crore, while margin expanded to 10.7% from 9.9%. The company’s board recommended a dividend of ₹11 per share.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Net profit in Q4FY25 jumped to ₹188.6 crore from ₹12.2 crore, YoY, while revenue rose 0.65% YoY to ₹2,184.1 crore.

Coal India: The company and AM Green have signed a non-binding MoU for long-term renewable energy supply.

Adani Power, Adani Green Energy: Adani Group and the Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) of Bhutan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop 5,000 MW of hydropower projects in Bhutan.

One97 Communications: One97 Communications CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and his brother Ajay Shekhar Sharma, have settled a case with Sebi pertaining to the company’s Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) by paying a total amount of ₹2.8 crore.

Lupin: The pharma major has received approval from the US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Raltegravir tablets USP, 600 mg.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The PSU refiner has awarded contracts for the development of 100 MW windfarm projects — 50 MW each in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Venus Pipes & Tubes: The company received a letter of intent (LOI) from one of India’s leading integrated power plant equipment manufacturers worth ₹190 crore.

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: The company’s board of directors has approved a rights issue of 15.44 crore shares worth ₹2,996.16 crore. The eligible shareholders are entitled to one rights equity share for every eight shares held. The issue price has been fixed at ₹194 per share.

Brigade Enterprises: The company has acquired an 11-acre land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The land will be developed into a premium commercial project with a gross leasable area of approximately 1.5 million square feet and a gross development value of over ₹2,000 crore.

Viceroy Hotels: Company signs a 30-year Operating Agreement with Marriott Hotels India Private Limited for a new property in Madhapur, Hyderabad. (Positive)

Suzlon Energy: The Letter of Award (LOA) has been issued by BPCL for the 50 MW wind project in Madhya Pradesh.

Quick Heal: The company secured a ₹18 crore order from NFSU Research and Innovation Council for a Cyber Literacy Program.