Stocks to Watch: Titan, PTC India, SJVN, JSPL, JK Cement, Gland Pharma

PTC India: A stake for sale in state-backed electricity trader PTC India Ltd. is attracting initial interest from potential suitors including Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani, according to people familiar with the development. Adani is among possible bidders reviewing preliminary information on the business, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Other Indian conglomerates are also evaluating whether to bid, one of the people said. State-owned entities NTPC Ltd., NHPC Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India and Power Finance Corp. are working with an adviser to weigh selling their stakes of around 4% each, the people said. Bids are due as soon as the end of this month, they said.

