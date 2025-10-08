Stocks to watch: Titan, Tata Motors, Paytm, Bajaj Auto among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Titan Titan Company on Tuesday announced an 18% increase in domestic sales for the second quarter, a moderation from the 25% growth seen in the same period last year, as surging gold prices dampened demand for higher-carat jewellery.

Tata Motors The company’s luxury division, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), recorded a 24.2% year-on-year decline in wholesales to 66,165 units in Q2, while retail sales slipped 17.1% to 85,495 units.

JSW Steel On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declined to dismiss the money laundering case against JSW Steel and its officials in relation to the illegal mining scam tied to Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC), owned by mining magnate and BJP leader G. Janardhana Reddy.

CONCOR The company will handle the transportation of bulk cement for UltraTech Cement using specialized tank containers, moving freight from roadways to railways.

Bajaj Finserv Bajaj Finserv, the diversified financial services conglomerate, on Tuesday unveiled the rebranding of its insurance arms as Bajaj General Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance.

IDBI Bank Financial Services Secretary M. Nagaraju stated that the Indian government is optimistic about finalizing the IDBI Bank stake sale within the current financial year.

Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto announced that it has been issued a tax demand exceeding ₹3.5 crore by the authorities in Assam.

Godrej Consumer Products GCPL anticipates consolidated revenue growth in the mid-single digits for Q2FY26. The recent GST reductions on roughly one-third of its portfolio, covering soaps and shampoos, are expected to drive volume-led growth. Meanwhile, the home care segment continues to show strong momentum, though personal care is witnessing a slight dip.

Paytm Paytm, the fintech giant, is gearing up for a significant rebranding initiative centered around artificial intelligence, as the company intensifies its focus on AI, according to its founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

KPIT Technologies Through its wholly owned subsidiary, KPIT Technologies (UK), the company has increased its stake in N-Dream by an additional 62.9%, raising the KPIT Group’s total shareholding to 88.9% for a consideration of EUR 16.35 million.