Stocks to Watch: Titan, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Future Retail, Jet Airways

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Tuesday:

Titan: CaratLane Trading Private Limited (CaratLane), a subsidiary of the Titan Company Ltd has acquired 100% stake in US-based ‘StudioC Inc’ worth $150,000.

Tech Mahindra, Wipro: Indian tech majors Wipro and Tech Mahindra have signed agreements with Telefónica Germany/O2 for transforming the telecommunications provider's business support systems and IT systems.

Future Retail: Future Group has alleged that Amazon had asked for $40 million (around ₹290.41 crore) in compensation for the deal with Reliance Industries, a charge that the e-commerce major termed as "false and misleading claims".

Jet Airways: The airline, which has been grounded for nearly two years, reported a standalone loss of ₹2,841.45 crore for the year ended March 2020. During the 2019-20 financial year, the airline had a total income of ₹354.2 crore. In 2018-19, the airline had posted a loss of ₹5,535.75 crore.

IT companies: Despite a dip in global spending amid the pandemic, the country’s information technology sector is set to post a 2.3% rise in revenues to $194 billion in the current fiscal, according to Nasscom.

Shriram City Union Finance: The lender has approved the issue of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to ₹125 crore on private placement basis.

SIS: The company has announced a ₹100 crore buyback programme aimed at rewarding shareholders.

ONGC: India's top oil and gas producer ONGC will scale up natural gas production from a KG basin block to 2.5-3 million standard cubic meters per day by May this year and will hit the peak output sometime in 2023-24, ONGC Director (Finance) Subhash Kumar said in an investor call on Monday.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company has delivered the third Scorpene Submarine of Project P-75 to the Indian Navy, subsequently to be commissioned into India Navy as INS Karanj.

SunEdison Infra: Sebi has ordered a forensic audit of the books of SunEdison Infrastructure Ltd (SIL) to ascertain whether there have been any manipulations and said the clouds surrounding the acts and intentions of the company and its connected entities need to be urgently removed.

Karda Constructions: Realty firm Karda Constructions Ltd has reported a 24% fall in its standalone net profit of ₹3.73 crore for the quarter ended December due to lower property demand amid the covid-19 pandemic. Its net profit stood at ₹4.93 crore in the year-ago period.

