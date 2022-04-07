Stocks to Watch: Zee, Bandhan Bank, Titan, Maruti, HDFC Bank, Godrej Consumer

Macrotech Developers: The real estate company which operates under the ‘Lodha’ brand, said it has clocked ₹14, 024 crore of sales in 2021-22, of which ₹9024 crore of sales was generated in India and the remaining from its two projects in UK. Macrotech had earlier given a sales guidance of ₹9000 crore for 2021-22. In the January-March quarter, Macrotech clocked ₹5156 crore of combined sales in India ( ₹3456 crore) and UK ( ₹1700 crore).