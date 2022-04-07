Stocks to Watch: Zee, Bandhan Bank, Titan, Maruti, HDFC Bank, Godrej Consumer

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:
Zee Entertainment: Invesco Developing Market Funds, Zee's largest shareholder has decided to sell 7.8% of the firm through a block deal on Thursday. After the sale, Invesco will be left with about 11% of Zee. Invesco will sell 74 million shares worth ₹2,200 crore via block deals in the range of ₹270-290 per share. Kotak Mahindra Capital will manage the stake sale.
Bandhan Bank: A consortium of the bank’s parent Bandhan Financial Holdings, private equity firm ChrysCapital and Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC will acquire IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd for ₹4,500 crore, in the biggest buyout yet in India’s ₹38 trillion asset management industry.
Titan: The company's jewellery revenue fell 4% year-on-year in the March quarter, but watches and wearables revenue rose 12% during this period. Its eyecare revenue was up 5%. The company net added 105 stores in January-March.
Maruti Suzuki India: The carmaker has announced to voluntarily recall 19,731 units of its EECO model. The recall is being undertaken to inspect and rectify "incorrect marking of wheel rim size", if any, on the wheel in some of the vehicles. This issue has no implication on performance, safety or environment, it said.
HDFC Bank: The lender proposes to raise funds by issuing perpetual debt instruments (part of additional Tier I capital), Tier II capital bonds and longTerm bonds (Financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing) up to total amount of ₹50,000 crore over the period of next 12 months through private placement mode. It has informed BSE that the meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on 16 April.
Motherson Sumi Systems: The auto components major has successfully completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Bengaluru-based CIM Tools Private Ltd. In October last year, MSSL had announced acquiring a 55% stake in CIM Tools, a leading supplier in the aerospace supply chain.
Macrotech Developers: The real estate company which operates under the ‘Lodha’ brand, said it has clocked ₹14, 024 crore of sales in 2021-22, of which ₹9024 crore of sales was generated in India and the remaining from its two projects in UK. Macrotech had earlier given a sales guidance of ₹9000 crore for 2021-22. In the January-March quarter, Macrotech clocked ₹5156 crore of combined sales in India ( ₹3456 crore) and UK ( ₹1700 crore).
Godrej Consumer Products: The company expects to deliver close to double-digit sales growth in Q4FY22 in India. In Godrej Africa, US and the Middle East, it continued growth momentum across most of the key countries of operations and expects to deliver a constant currency sales growth close to the mid-teens.
Union Bank of India: The public sector lender will invest ₹1,000 crore in upgrading its information technology (IT) platforms in the current financial year, as it looks to generate revenues from digital channels and save costs, executive director Nitesh Ranjan said on Wednesday.
DCB Bank: The private lender on Wednesday said the RBI has approved the re-appointment of MD and CEO Murali M Natrajan for two years. starting April 29, 2022.
