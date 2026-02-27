Stocks to watch today: Airline stocks, Hindalco, IRFC, Netweb, Zaggle among top shares in news; check full list

Stocks to Watch: Domestic equity benchmarks — the Sensex and the Nifty 50 — are likely to begin Friday’s session on a weaker note, tracking subdued signals from global markets.

Asian equities were trading mixed in early deals, while US markets finished mostly in the red overnight as technology stocks faced renewed selling pressure.

Back home, Indian equities witnessed a volatile trading session on Thursday and ended on a mixed footing amid profit-taking in select heavyweight stocks.

The Sensex slipped 27.46 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 82,248.61. In contrast, the Nifty 50 edged up 14.05 points, or 0.06%, to close at 25,496.55.

Let's take a look at stocks to watch today Airline stocks: Airline stocks Indigo, SPiceJet will be in focus today after Air travellers can now cancel or make changes to their tickets within 48 hours of booking without paying additional fees, subject to certain conditions, after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) updated its refund regulations.

Under the revised Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) relating to the refund of airline tickets for passengers of public transport undertakings, airlines are also prohibited from charging any extra fee for correcting a passenger’s name, provided the mistake is reported within 24 hours of booking and the ticket was purchased directly through the airline’s website.

Hindalco: The Aditya Birla Group’s metals business said the ongoing review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) regarding its proposed acquisition of AluChem Companies, Inc. has been affected due to a partial shutdown of the US federal government.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC): The board is scheduled to meet on March 9 to consider declaring a second interim dividend for FY26. The board will also review and approve the company’s market borrowing programme for FY27.

Netweb Technologies India: Vertiv has announced a partnership with Netweb Technologies India to jointly design and validate Netweb’s indigenously developed GPU compute platforms. These will be integrated with Vertiv’s comprehensive AI data centre infrastructure solutions.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The company has signed agreements with Chennai Super Kings Cricket, Superking Ventures, and Saurashtra Cement. Under the arrangement, Zaggle will provide its Corporate Expense Cards to employees and associates of Chennai Super Kings Cricket and Superking Ventures. Additionally, it will offer its Zaggle Save employee expense management and benefits solution to Saurashtra Cement.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate developer has formed a strategic alliance with Primus Senior Living to build three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other parts of South India. The projects are expected to have a combined gross development value of ₹750 crore.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC): The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NTPC to explore opportunities in coal and lignite gasification and related downstream applications. The agreement outlines a framework to evaluate the feasibility of gasifying coal from GMDC’s Odisha blocks and lignite from its Gujarat operations.

Jio Financial Services: The company has infused ₹1,999 crore into its subsidiary, Jio Credit Ltd (JCL), at a price of ₹585 per equity share. The funds will be used to support JCL’s business expansion and operational requirements.

Capacite Infraprojects: The infrastructure firm has received a letter of intent worth ₹537 crore from TenX Realty, a division of Raymond, for a project in Thane.

RailTel Corporation of India: The Navratna public sector company has secured an order valued at ₹17 crore from IIT Delhi. The project involves laying optical fibre cable infrastructure.