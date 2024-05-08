Stocks to Watch: Dr Reddy's, PB Fintech, L&T, Jaiprakash Associates, JSW Energy, IRB Infra
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, May 8:
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharmaceutical company reported a net profit of ₹1,307 crore for Q4FY24, a 36% year-on-year increase, primarily driven by strong performance in the US market. The company's revenue increased to ₹7,083 crore during the quarter, a 12% year-on-year growth. For the full year FY24, DRL reported a net profit of ₹5,568.4 crore, a 36% increase, and total revenues of ₹27,920 crore, up 14% on year. The company expects FY25 to allow a double-digit growth with a 25% Ebitda. The company's global generics segment saw a 13% revenue increase to ₹6,120 crore, mainly due to higher base business volumes and new product launches.
