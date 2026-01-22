Stocks to watch today: Eternal, Dr Reddy’s, Senco Gold, Biocon, among key stocks in focus on 22 January 2026

The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Thursday, following a rally in global markets on signs of cooling geopolitical tensions over Greenland. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up opening for benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

In today’s trading session, a slew of companies will be on investors’ radar. The stocks to watch today, 22 January 2026, include Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Biocon, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), CESC, among others.

Here are key stocks to watch today:

Eternal Eternal’s consolidated net profit in Q3FY26 rose 73% YoY to ₹102 crore, while revenue from operations jumped 201% YoY to ₹16,315 crore. The company said that Deepinder Goyal resigned as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective February 1. Goyal will take on a new role as the Vice Chairman & Director on the Board.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia picks five shares to buy today

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories reported a 14% YoY fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,210 crore in Q3FY26, while revenues rose 4% YoY to ₹8,727 crore.

Biocon Biocon said it completed the acquisition of the remaining 7.18 crore equity shares of Biocon Biologics from Mylan Inc. for $200 million. After the acquisition, the company holds approximately a 98% stake in Biocon Biologics.

Senco Gold The company’s board approved an investment of ₹68 crore to acquire a 68% equity stake in August Jewellery, the parent company of fast-fashion jewellery brand Melorra.

HPCL The state-run oil refiner’s net profit in Q3FY26 rose 58% to ₹4,011 crore from ₹2,544 crore, while revenue grew 5% to ₹1.24 lakh crore from ₹1.18 lakh crore over the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Waaree Energies Waaree Energies’ Q3 net profit jumped 115.6% YoY to ₹1,062.5 crore and revenue surged 118.8% YoY to ₹7,565 crore, while EBITDA increased 167% to ₹1,928 crore. The company said its execution is on track across adjacencies, becoming a fully integrated energy transition player.

Lemon Tree Hotels Lemon Tree Hotels signed a licence agreement for Lemon Tree Premier, Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh. The hotel will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

CESC The company’s subsidiary, CESC Green Power, has entered into a MoU with the government Uttar Pradesh for establishment of 3 GW Solar Cell/module plant, 60 MW of Solar Power Plant and ancillary units, Research & Development Lab and other infrastructural facilities in Uttar Pradesh with an investment of around ₹3,800 crore.