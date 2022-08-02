Stocks to watch today: Here's why RIL, Zomato and others would be buzzing today 7 Photos . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 12:07 PM IST Livemint Check out all the stocks that would be in focus to... moreCheck out all the stocks that would be in focus today 1/7Stocks that you should check out before you begin trading today 2/7In India's biggest ever telecom spectrum auction, Reliance Industries bagged almost half the airwaves up for grabs with a ₹88,078 crore bid. Reliance Jio is now gearing up to roll out an advanced 5G network to make India a global leader in digital connectivity and solutions, the company said in a statement. (REUTERS) 3/7Food delivery platform Zomato on Monday said that its consolidated net loss in the first quarter of the current financial year almost halved to ₹186 crore due to higher income. It had reported a net loss of ₹360.7 crore in the last quarter. The company's total income has risen from RS 916.66 crore to ₹1,582 crore. 4/7Union Bank of India expects to recover ₹15,000 crore from bad loans in the current fiscal year. It expects to make a recovery of ₹10,000 crore from accounts under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for theresolution of bad loans in 2022-23. (Reuters) 5/7Eveready Industries India Ltd has reported a decline of 27.48% in its consolidated net profit to ₹21.85 crore for the quarter April- June 2022 from ₹30.13 crore for the same period. 6/7UPL Ltd.UPL has on Monday reported a 34.17 % rise in net profit to ₹1,005 for the quarter ending June 30. The company's revenue from operations also went up by 27.08% to ₹10,821. 7/7Punjab & Sindh Bank has reported an 18% growth in net profit at ₹205 crore for the April-June Quarter FY 23 on Monday. The total income for the bank during the same quarter declined to Rs1,91,547 crore from ₹2,03,961 crore from the same quarter in FY 21. (Wikipedia)