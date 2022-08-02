Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stocks to watch today: Here's why RIL, Zomato and others would be buzzing today

7 Photos . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 12:07 PM IST Livemint

Check out all the stocks that would be in focus today

1/7Stocks that you should check out before you begin trading today
2/7In India's biggest ever telecom spectrum auction, Reliance Industries bagged almost half the airwaves up for grabs with a 88,078 crore bid. Reliance Jio is now gearing up to roll out an advanced 5G network to make India a global leader in digital connectivity and solutions, the company said in a statement.
3/7Food delivery platform Zomato on Monday said that its consolidated net loss in the first quarter of the current financial year almost halved to 186 crore due to higher income. It had reported a net loss of 360.7 crore in the last quarter. The company's total income has risen from RS 916.66 crore to 1,582 crore.
4/7Union Bank of India expects to recover 15,000 crore from bad loans in the current fiscal year. It expects to make a recovery of 10,000 crore from accounts under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for theresolution of bad loans in 2022-23.
5/7Eveready Industries India Ltd has reported a decline of 27.48% in its consolidated net profit to   21.85 crore for the quarter April- June 2022 from 30.13 crore for the same period.
6/7UPL Ltd.UPL has on Monday reported a 34.17 % rise in net profit to 1,005 for the quarter ending June 30. The company's revenue from operations also went up by 27.08% to 10,821.
7/7Punjab & Sindh Bank has reported an 18% growth in net profit at 205 crore for the April-June Quarter FY 23 on Monday. The total income for the bank during the same quarter declined to Rs1,91,547 crore from 2,03,961 crore from the same quarter in FY 21. 
