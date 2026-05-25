Stocks to watch today: Hindalco, TVS Motor, Eicher Motors, NTPC, among stocks in focus on 25 May 2026

The Indian stock market opened higher on Monday, following upbeat global market cues, as hopes of a US-Iran peace deal boosted investor sentiment.
The Sensex jumped 720.47 points, or 0.96%, to open at 76,135.82, while the Nifty 50 opened 220.95 points, or 0.93%, higher at 23,940.25.
The list of stocks to watch today, 25 May 2026, include Hindalco Industries, TVS Motor, Eicher Motors, NTPC, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Camlin Fine Sciences, Groww, Tata Capital, among others.
Hindalco Industries: The Aditya Birla group company’s net profit in Q4FY26 declined 50.84% to ₹2,597 crore from ₹5,283 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 20.41% to ₹78,133 crore from ₹64,890 crore, YoY Hindalco posted an exceptional loss of ₹4,171 crore as against gains of ₹6 crore, YoY.
Eicher Motors: The Royal Enfield motorcycles maker posted its highest-ever net profit of ₹1,520 crore in Q4FY26, up 12% YoY. Its sales in Q4 rose 12% YoY to 313,811 motorcycles. Revenue increased 16% to ₹6,080.1 crore from ₹5,241.1 crore, YoY.
Reliance Infrastructure: The company’s profit in Q4FY26 dropped 79% to ₹918 crore, while revenue from operations fell 2.59% to ₹4,001 crore.
NTPC: The PSU firm reported a 34.4% rise in net profit to ₹10,615 crore from ₹7,897.1 crore, YoY. Its revenue fell 0.3% to ₹49,687.8 crore from ₹49,833.7 crore, YoY.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company’s net profit in the March quarter declined 27% to ₹364 crore, impacted by exceptional item outgo.
Colgate-Palmolive (India): Net profit in Q4 declined 0.5% to ₹353.3 crore from ₹355 crore, while revenue rose 9.1% to ₹1,595.4 crore from ₹1,462.5 crore, YoY.
Exide Industries, Nuvama Wealth Management: National Stock Exchange of India announced to remove Exide Industries and Nuvama Wealth Management from the Futures & Options segment, effective July 29.
Lupin: The pharma major said China’s National Medical Products Administration has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Oseltamivir Phosphate in partnership with Yabao Pharmaceuticals.
Aurobindo Pharma: The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-I, a formulation manufacturing facility of Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, from February 16 to February 27, 2026. The inspection concluded with four observations. The US FDA has now classified the facility as “official action indicated” (OAI).
Camlin Fine Sciences: The company said that owing to the current geopolitical issues and economic environment, the availability and prices of key raw materials required for its diphenol plant at Dahej SEZ-II, Gujarat, have been severely constrained. To mitigate the situation, the company reduced capacity utilisation at the plant and initiated steps towards its shutdown.
FTSE Rejig: Tata Capital, Lenskart Solutions, LG Electronics, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) and Meesho will be included in FTSE All World and FTSE All Cap indices. The changes will be effective from June 22.
Rail Vikas Nigam, Container Corporation of India, NBCC (India), Hitachi Energy India, Suzlon Energy, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Pine Labs, Campus Activewear, Sundaram Finance, Poly Medicure, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, among others will announce their Q4 results today.