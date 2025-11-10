Stocks to watch today: Lenskart, HAL, Lupin, Swiggy, Biocon, Nykaa, among 10 shares in focus on Monday, 10 November

Stocks to watch today: Thanks to buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), the Indian stock market pared losses and ended flat in the previous session on Friday. The Nifty ended at 25,492 on Friday, down just 0.07 per cent. However, for the week, the index lost nearly 1 per cent. FIIs bought Indian stocks worth ₹4,581.34 crore in the cash segment, while DIIs purchased stocks worth ₹6,674.77crore.

Experts believe the market may see some volatility this week, tracking global cues, news surrounding India-US trade talks, and Q2 earnings.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in Monday's trade.

ONGC, Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Finance to announce Q2 earnings today ONGC, Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Consumer Care, Emami, Gujarat Gas, HUDCO, Jindal Stainless, KPIT Technologies, and Triveni Turbine are among the companies that will announce their September quarter earnings on Monday, November 10.

Lenskart Lenskart shares will be listed on the NSE and the BSE on Monday, having received strong demand during the subscription period. However, the trend for Lenskart shares in the grey market is subdued. Lenskart IPO GMP today has fallen to ₹10 per share, according to market experts.

Bajaj Auto The auto stock could be in focus as the company reported healthy Q2 results. On Friday, the company posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit after tax (PAT) for Q2FY26.

Bajaj Auto's Q2 profit stood at ₹2,479.74 crore, a 24% year-on-year (YoY). Its revenue rose by nearly 14% growth to ₹14,922.05 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers The company reported a net profit of ₹260 crore in Q2, up 99% from ₹130.3 crore recorded in the same period last year. Its revenue from operations ros byb 30% year-on-year to ₹7,856 crore.

Nykaa Nykaa's parent company, FSN E-Commerce, on Friday, 7 November 2025, announced a 243% surge in its Q2FY26 consolidated net profits to ₹34.43 crore. Consolidated revenue from its core operations saw a 25% jump to ₹2,345.98 crore.

Trent Tata Group's retail company Trent reported an 11.45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit after tax at ₹373.42 crore for Q2FY26. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹4,817.68 crore, up 16 per cent YoY.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) The company on November 7 said it had entered an agreement with General Electric Company, USA, for the supply of 113 F404-GE-IN20 engines and a support package for the execution of the 97 LCA Mk1A programme.

The engine deliveries will occur between 2027 and 2032. The contract for 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft was signed in September 2025.

Swiggy Swiggy's board of directors has approved their plans to fundraise ₹10,000 crore through one or more qualified institutions placement (QIPs). The company will issue a total of equity shares of up to ₹10,000 crore for this QIP issue.

Lupin Lupin on November 8 said that the US FDA had completed an on-site clinical inspection from November 3 to 6 at the company’s Bioresearch Centre in Pune. The inspection concluded with zero Form 483 observations. A bio-analytical Remote Regulatory Assessment was also conducted from October 30 to November 7, 2025, and concluded with no observations.

Biocon The US FDA conducted a GMP surveillance inspection of the company’s API facility (Site 6) at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, from November 3 to 7, which concluded with two observations. The company does not foresee any impact on the business.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.