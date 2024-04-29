Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, HCLTech, Apollo Hospitals, IDFC First Bank, SBI Cards
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, April 29:
Maruti Suzuki India: The company reported a standalone net profit of ₹3,878 crore for the quarter ending March FY24. This represents a 47.8 percent increase from the same period last year, largely due to robust operational figures and increased other income. However, the overall results fell short of market predictions. The company’s operational revenue saw a year-on-year growth of 19.3%, reaching ₹38,235 crore, with a 13.4% increase in sales volume to 5.84 lakh units. The EBITDA rose by 40 percent year-on-year to ₹38,235 crore, with a margin growth of 170 basis points to 12.2 percent for the quarter. For FY24, the company proposed a record dividend of ₹125 per share.
