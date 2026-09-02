Stocks to watch today: Reason why these shares are in focus for Wednesday's trading session | Full list

Indian stock market investors are likely to keep an eye on several companies on Tuesday, September 1, following key announcements and developments reported after market hours.

Hero Motocorp, Reliance Industries, Adani Green Energy, Tata Motors, Wipro, Gland Pharma, NMDC, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, L&T Finance, and Welspun Corp are among the stocks likely to remain in focus.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed marginally lower on Tuesday amid concerns over elevated crude oil prices and renewed tensions between the US and Iran, which weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 12.99 points, or 0.02%, lower at 76,944.28 after a volatile trading session. At 3:12 pm, the benchmark index was trading at 76,685.48, down 271.79 points. However, it recovered most of its losses during the Closing Auction Session (CAS), introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) from August 3 in a phased manner. During the session, the Sensex fell as much as 301.15 points, or 0.39%, to 76,656.12.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also ended lower, declining 24.60 points, or 0.10%, to settle at 24,055.80 on the weekly expiry day. The index had slipped nearly 100 points to 23,980.55 before recovering some of the losses towards the close.

Stocks to watch on September 2 Hero Motocorp: The company’s domestic dispatches increased 4.5% year-on-year to 5,42,305 units in August 2026, supported by stronger scooter sales that offset a decline in motorcycle volumes. The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volumes had dispatched 5,19,139 units in the domestic market in August 2025.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries’ FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), has forayed into India’s ice cream market with the launch of its Bombay Creamery brand.

Adani Green Energy: The renewable energy company commissioned a 139 MW solar power project at Khavda in Gujarat, taking its operational renewable energy capacity to more than 20 GW.

Tata Motors: The company said it has obtained all necessary prior regulatory approvals under the applicable sectoral regulations for its proposed acquisition of Italian commercial vehicle manufacturer Iveco Group. The approvals mark a key step towards completing the transaction.

Wipro: The IT major has extended its Digital Workplace Services contract with ABB, further strengthening its long-standing relationship with the global electrification and automation company.

Gland Pharma: Gland Pharma said the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has completed a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection of its Visakhapatnam facility, conducted from August 24 to September 1, with no Form 483 observations.

NMDC: The company recorded an increase in production in August, with total output rising to 4.07 million tonnes (MT) from 3.37 MT in the year-ago period. Total sales stood at 3.58 MT, compared with 3.39 MT in August 2025.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company has secured an order worth ₹24.48 crore, inclusive of taxes, from Transport Corporation of India Limited for the manufacturing, supply and commissioning of a rake consisting of ACT-1 and BVCM wagons.

L&T Finance: The company has obtained perpetual registration from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to operate as a Corporate Agent (Composite), effective August 31, 2026.

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Welspun Corp: The company, along with Perma-Pipe International Holdings, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the developers of Jordan’s National Water Carrier Project and the Jordanian government to establish pipe manufacturing and advanced coating facilities in Jordan.