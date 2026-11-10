Stocks to watch tomorrow 11 November Wednesday: Why Data Patterns, MRF, Cochin Shipyard, IRB Infra, others are in focus

Several stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday, 11 November, following key corporate developments, fresh order wins, business updates and quarterly earnings announcements.

Defence electronics company Data Patterns received a bullish call from global investment banking firm Jefferies, which reiterated its ‘Buy’ recommendation and set a target price of ₹5,545. Meanwhile, MRF reported a decline in September-quarter profit despite healthy revenue growth, while Cochin Shipyard's profitability came under pressure. Order wins and business updates from GPT Infraprojects, Ashoka Buildcon, IRB Infrastructure and HLE Glascoat also warrant investors' attention.

The Indian stock market is closed today, Tuesday, 10 November, on account of the Diwali-Balipratipada holiday. The trading break follows a positive session on Monday, when benchmark indices extended their recovery, with the Sensex and Nifty closing higher after a volatile session. The gains further strengthened the post-Diwali rally, which had briefly lost momentum during the Muhurat Trading session.

On Monday, 9 November, the Nifty 50 rose 0.23% to settle at 25,044.65, while the Sensex advanced 0.13% to close at 81,106.65. Both benchmark indices ended at their highest closing levels since 27 February 2026.

Also Read | Top stocks to buy this week: Chandan Taparia suggests these three shares to buy

Here are the key stocks to watch: Data Patterns: Jefferies maintains Buy, sees 47% upside Data Patterns (India) Ltd remains a compelling investment opportunity in the defence electronics sector despite a challenging second quarter, global investment banking firm Jefferies said in a note on Tuesday, 10 November.

The brokerage maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹5,545, implying 47% upside from current levels.

GPT Infraprojects: Subsidiary emerges L1 bidder for ₹ 103.6 crore project GPT Infraprojects Ltd said its wholly owned subsidiary, Alcon Builders and Engineers Private Limited, has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for a project worth ₹103.58 crore.

The order has been awarded by the Construction and Services Department of the North Eastern Railway, according to the company's exchange filing.

IRB Infrastructure: October toll revenue rises 26% to ₹ 836 crore IRB Infrastructure reported strong business momentum in October 2026, with toll revenue increasing by approximately 26% year-on-year to ₹836 crore, up from ₹664 crore in October 2025.

The growth highlights continued traction across the group's highway infrastructure and toll road portfolio.

MRF: Q2 profit falls 22.8% despite revenue growth Tyre manufacturer MRF Ltd reported a 22.8% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹417.19 crore for the July-September quarter, compared with ₹540.13 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, revenue from operations increased 17.4% to ₹8,660.19 crore from ₹7,378.72 crore a year earlier.

The company's profitability was impacted by higher costs, with total expenses rising 21.8% year-on-year to ₹8,269.77 crore from ₹6,788.55 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon: Secures NHAI project worth ₹ 865.9 crore Ashoka Buildcon shares are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday after the company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a ₹865.90-crore project for the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat.

In an exchange filing dated Monday, 9 November, the company said it had submitted its bid for the project on 5 November 2026, and subsequently received the LoA from NHAI. The accepted engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract value is ₹865.90 crore, excluding GST.

HLE Glascoat: Bags $42–48 million order in North America HLE Glascoat Ltd said its subsidiary, Kinam Engineering Industries Private Limited, has secured an order from a leading international company operating in the energy storage sector.

The contract involves the design, engineering, manufacturing, testing and supply of specialised shell-and-tube heat exchangers and associated process equipment for a large-scale energy storage project in North America.

The order is valued at approximately $42–48 million and is expected to be executed progressively through November 2028.

Cochin Shipyard: Q2 profit drops nearly 50%; declares interim dividend Cochin Shipyard Ltd reported an 11.7% year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹1,249.2 crore for Q2 FY27, compared with ₹1,118.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, net profit declined 49.8% to ₹54 crore from ₹108 crore a year earlier. EBITDA fell 30.7% to ₹51 crore from ₹73.6 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 4.1% from 6.6%.

Separately, the company declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 face value, representing a 60% payout for FY27. It has fixed Monday, 16 November 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend.