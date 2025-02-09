Mint Market

Stocks to watch tomorrow: Adani Energy, BHEL shares in focus after THIS potential order book update

Stocks to watch tomorrow: Adani Energy and BHEL are set to be in focus tomorrow after the company received a letter of intent on a potential order book update on Sunday, February 9.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published9 Feb 2025, 11:17 PM IST
Stocks to watch: BHEL, on Sunday, announced that they received a letter of intent from an Adani Energy SPV. An official contract will be subject to be executed at a later date.

Stocks to watch: Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Limited, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, via a letter of intent, has ordered Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd (BHEL) and Hitachi Energy India Limited (HEIL) to establish power terminal stations in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, as per the BSE filling.

The company, on Sunday, announced that they received a letter of intent and an official contract will be subject to be executed at a later date, according to the exchange filling. 

“Letter of Intent is received from Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Limited, by the Consortium of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Hitachi Energy India Limited (HEIL) to design and execute the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link along with associated AC substations to transmit renewable energy from Bhadla III (Rajasthan) and Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) and shall be subject to the Contract to be executed at a later date,” said the BSE filing.

The company has specified that the letter of intent states that the order needs to be executed by the year 2030. 

Adani Energy Share Price

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd's shares closed 0.21 per cent higher at 773.95 after Friday's stock market session, compared to 772.35 at the previous market close.

The power distribution firm's shares hit their 52-week high levels at 1,347.90 on August 1, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 588.25 on November 27, 2024, according to data collected from the BSE website. Adani Energy's market capitalisation was at 92,973.27 crore as of Friday's stock market close.

Adani Energy shares have given investors nearly 135 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 26.58 per cent in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has lost 3.89 per cent in the last one-year period. 

BHEL Share Price

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's shares closed 0.95 per cent lower at 202.85, compared to 204.80 at the previous stock market close.

BHEL shares hit their 52-week high at 335.40 on July 9, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 185.20 on January 29, 2025. The market capitalisation of the firm was at 70,633.66 crore as of Friday's market close.

BHEL shares have given investors over 400 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 10.85 per cent in the last one-year period. The shares are trading 13 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

