Stocks to watch tomorrow: Adani Energy, BHEL shares in focus after THIS potential order book update

Stocks to watch: Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Limited, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, via a letter of intent, has ordered Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd (BHEL) and Hitachi Energy India Limited (HEIL) to establish power terminal stations in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, as per the BSE filling.

The company, on Sunday, announced that they received a letter of intent and an official contract will be subject to be executed at a later date, according to the exchange filling.

“Letter of Intent is received from Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Limited, by the Consortium of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Hitachi Energy India Limited (HEIL) to design and execute the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link along with associated AC substations to transmit renewable energy from Bhadla III (Rajasthan) and Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) and shall be subject to the Contract to be executed at a later date,” said the BSE filing.

The company has specified that the letter of intent states that the order needs to be executed by the year 2030.

Adani Energy Share Price Adani Energy Solutions Ltd's shares closed 0.21 per cent higher at ₹773.95 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹772.35 at the previous market close.

The power distribution firm's shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹1,347.90 on August 1, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹588.25 on November 27, 2024, according to data collected from the BSE website. Adani Energy's market capitalisation was at ₹92,973.27 crore as of Friday's stock market close.

Adani Energy shares have given investors nearly 135 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 26.58 per cent in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has lost 3.89 per cent in the last one-year period.

BHEL Share Price Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's shares closed 0.95 per cent lower at ₹202.85, compared to ₹204.80 at the previous stock market close.

BHEL shares hit their 52-week high at ₹335.40 on July 9, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹185.20 on January 29, 2025. The market capitalisation of the firm was at ₹70,633.66 crore as of Friday's market close.

BHEL shares have given investors over 400 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 10.85 per cent in the last one-year period. The shares are trading 13 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.