Stocks to watch: Torrent Power, Asian Paints, RIL, HCL Tech among shares in focus today amid Israel-Iran conflict

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Torrent Power Ahmedabad-based Torrent Power announced that its fully-owned subsidiary, Torrent Green Energy, has been awarded a 300 MW wind power project by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

ICICI Bank ICICI Bank announced that the Reserve Bank of India has approved the reappointment of Rakesh Jha as the bank's Executive Director for a two-year term, starting from September 2.

Asian Paints Approximately 3.5 crore equity shares of Asian Paints, held by Reliance Industries Limited through Siddhant Commercials Limited, were sold today at a price of ₹2,201 per share. Following the sale, Siddhant Commercials is left with a remaining holding of 87 lakh equity shares in Asian Paints.

DCM Shriram DCM Shriram announced that its board has given the green light to acquire the entire 100% stake in Hindusthan Specialty Chemicals.

Genus Power Chiswick Investment Pte. Ltd, an affiliate of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, initiated a block deal on Thursday (June 12) to divest a 3.6% stake in Genus Power Infrastructures, with the possibility of increasing the sale by an additional 2.28%.

HCL Tech On Thursday, Swedish luxury automaker Volvo Cars named HCL Tech as one of its key strategic partners for engineering services.

NTPC NTPC notified the stock exchanges that Unit-3 (660 MW) of the Barh Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-1 (3x660 MW), has successfully completed its trial run.

Canara Bank Canara Bank's board has given the green light to a capital raising plan of up to ₹9,500 crore through bonds for the financial year 2025–26.

CSB Bank A private sector bank stated that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its approval for the reappointment of Pralay Mondal as the bank's managing director and CEO for an additional three-year term, starting from September 15, 2025.

Capri Global Capital The non-banking financial company announced that it has secured ₹2,000 crore by way of a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).