Stocks to Watch: Tracxn Tech, IndusInd, NDTV, Havells, SJVN, Tata Motors

Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Colgate Palmolive, ITC, Tata Consumer, Mphasis, Coforge, and Central Bank of India will be in focus as they declare their September quarter earnings today.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
Tracxn Technologies: Shares of Tracxn Technologies Limited are going to hit secondary markets today as Tracxn Technologies IPO listing date is 20th October 2022. As per the information available on the BSE website, effective from Thursday, October 20, 2022, the equity shares of Tracxn Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian stock market exchanges in the list of 'B' group of securities in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS).
IndusInd Bank: Private lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a rise of 60.4 per cent in net profit for ₹1786.72 cr for the September quarter. The net profit for the corresponding quarter was ₹1113.53 crore. The bank's provisions during the quarter fell over 33% on year to ₹1,141.06 crore as compared to ₹1706.95 crore in the corresponding quarter. In the June quarter, provisions stood at ₹1,250 crore.
New Delhi Television: Adani Group on Wednesday said that it is committed to completing the process of an open offer to buy an additional 26% stake in NDTV and has asked SEBI to provide comments on its draft open offer letter. The group had missed the date for the launch of an open offer for NDTV. The group in August had acquired a lesser-known company called Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) had lent over ₹400 crore to NDTV founders.
Havells India: Havells India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 38.15% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹187.01 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2022, as commodity inflation hit its margins. The consumer electrical goods maker company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹302.39 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago. Havells' revenue from operations rose by 13.63% to ₹3,679.49 crore.
SJVN: State-owned SJVN on Wednesday announced that it has won a 105-MW floating solar project worth ₹730 crore in an e-reverse auction of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO). Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, informed in a statement that SJVN has obtained a 105-MW floating solar project through an e-reverse auction held by MAHAGENCO.
Vodafone Idea: The board of cash-strapped telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) will consider and evaluate a proposal for the issuance of convertible debentures to a vendor on 21 October, the company said in a regulatory filing. "...we wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 21st October...to consider and evaluate a proposal for issuance of debenture securities convertible into equity shares on a preferential/private placement basis to a vendor," VIL said.
Bharat Electronics: Electric vehicle maker Triton Electric Vehicle India has issued a letter of intent to defence public sector unit Bharat Electronics for the procurement of battery packs for its semi-truck project in India at an estimated value of ₹8,060 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The 300-kilowatt lithium-ion battery packs are to be delivered by Bharat Electronics (BEL) to Triton in 24 months commencing from January 2023, the filing stated.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has bagged an order for 2,000 XPRES T EVs from ride-hailing platform Evera. "Evera has been associated with us since a long time, and we are delighted to further strengthen this tie-up, by signing an agreement of delivering 2,000 EVs to them," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.
AU Small Finance Bank: AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Wednesday reported a 23% rise in its net profit at ₹343 crore in the July-September quarter on healthy growth in loan disbursals aided by a consistent fall in bad loans. The Jaipur-based lender had posted a net profit of ₹279 crore in the same period in the year-ago fiscal year. Bank's net interest income (interest earned minus expended) grew by 44% to ₹1,083 crore during the July-September period of 2022-23.
NHPC: LIC in its regulatory filing informed that it has sold share worth ₹700.79 crore between March and October this year. IT said that its shareholding in hydropower generator NHPC has come down to 5.2%. As per the filing, the insurer sold 20,36,00,120 shares of the company at an average price of ₹34.42 apiece from March 17, 2022 to October 18, 2022.