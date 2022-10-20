Stocks to Watch: Tracxn Tech, IndusInd, NDTV, Havells, SJVN, Tata Motors

Vodafone Idea: The board of cash-strapped telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) will consider and evaluate a proposal for the issuance of convertible debentures to a vendor on 21 October, the company said in a regulatory filing. "...we wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 21st October...to consider and evaluate a proposal for issuance of debenture securities convertible into equity shares on a preferential/private placement basis to a vendor," VIL said.