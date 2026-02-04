Stocks to watch: Trent, BPCL, Bajaj Finance, Nazara Tech among among 10 shares in focus today; full list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to trade mixed on Wednesday, February 4, amid subdued global cues.

While global sentiment remains weak, domestic markets continue to draw support from the announcement of the India–US trade deal, with investors keenly watching for further details of the agreement.

Asian markets traded on a mixed note, and Wall Street ended lower overnight, weighed down by a sharp sell-off in technology stocks.

“Indian equity markets continue to draw support from positive progress in India–US trade discussions, which remains the key sentiment driver. Improved visibility on external trade risks has revived confidence and renewed interest in export-oriented sectors. After the strong multi-day rally, some profit-booking and range-bound action cannot be ruled out. That said, easing global uncertainties, sustained domestic capex momentum, and a stable macro backdrop keep the near- to medium-term outlook constructive,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Tuesday, Indian equities delivered strong gains as optimism surrounding the India–US trade deal lifted market sentiment across sectors. The Sensex surged 2,072.67 points, or 2.54%, to end at 83,739.13, while the Nifty 50 climbed 639.15 points, or 2.55%, to close at 25,727.55.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to move today.

Trent, Bajaj Finserv, NHPC, Tata Power, Apollo Tyres, Emcure Pharma Shares of Trent, Bajaj Finserv, NHPC, Tata Power, Apollo Tyres, and Emcure Pharma are likely to remain in focus as companies will declare their Q3 results 2026 today.

Bharat Petroleum State-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) has increased its capital expenditure outlay for the next financial year by 35% to ₹25,000 crore, led by a strong expansion push in petrochemicals, even as rivals Indian Oil and ONGC have scaled back their investment plans.

Bajaj Finance Bajaj Finance posted a 6% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹4,066 crore for the third quarter.

Mankind Pharma Mankind Pharma posted a net profit of ₹408.7 crore in the third quarter, marking a 7.5% increase from ₹380.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Aditya Birla Capital Aditya Birla Capital posted a net profit of ₹983 crore in the third quarter, marking a 41% year-on-year jump, while its revenue climbed 30% YoY to ₹14,181 crore.

Nazara Technologies Nazara Tech posted a net profit of ₹8.8 crore in the third quarter, marking a 35.8% decline from ₹13.7 crore a year earlier.

Pidilite Industries Pidilite Industries posted a net profit of ₹623.84 crore in the third quarter, marking an 11.9% increase from ₹557 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation IRFC has signed a strategic tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) and Sagarmala Finance Corporation to collaboratively examine structured financing options for the development of the Outer Harbour Project at V.O. Chidambaranar Port, as well as other port-led and multimodal connectivity initiatives.

NBCC India The company has secured construction contracts totaling ₹39.19 crore from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI), along with a ₹232.13 crore order from the Uttarakhand Department of Fisheries for building the proposed Namami Ganga Aquarium-cum-Discovery Learning Centre at Pashulok in the state.

Bharat Coking Coal Bharat Coking Coal posted a net loss of ₹23 crore in the third quarter, reversing from a net profit of ₹425 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.