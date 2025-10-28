Stocks to watch: TVS Motor, Indus Towers, ITC, RVNL among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — regained momentum on Monday, October 27, after pausing their rally for a day. Optimism surrounding a potential US-China trade agreement and expectations of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve lifted market sentiment.

The Sensex ended the session at 84,778.84, up 567 points or 0.67%, while the Nifty 50 advanced 171 points or 0.66% to close at 25,966.05. With this, both indices have logged gains in seven of the past eight trading sessions.

"Markets started the week on a positive note, reflecting the prevailing bullish bias after a brief pause. The Nifty opened higher and maintained its upward momentum throughout the day, eventually settling at 25,966, up 0.66%. Sectorally, realty, metal, and banking were among the top performers, while pharma and FMCG traded on a muted note. The broader indices also strengthened, though participation remained selective, as reflected in the nearly flat market breadth.

The up move was largely driven by easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China and growing optimism over a potential trade deal, which could alleviate global growth concerns. Additionally, buying in heavyweights across sectors on the back of favorable quarterly results further boosted risk sentiment, adding momentum to domestic equities," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Stocks to Watch TVS Motor, Adani Green Energy, Tata Capital Shares of TVS Motor, Adani Green Energy, Tata Capital will remain in focus as companies will be declaring second quarter results today.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders The company reported a 28.1% YoY rise in Q2 net profit to ₹749 crore, driven by higher margins and operational efficiency.

Indus Towers The company posted a 17.3% year-on-year decline in net profit for Q2 to ₹1,839 crore, while its revenue increased 9.7% to ₹8,188 crore.

Adani Ports The Adani Group has pledged an additional investment of ₹42,500 crore in the Dighi Port project located along Maharashtra’s coastal Konkan region.

Ola Electric Ola Electric announced plans to expand its in-house service network and technology division by extending access to independent garages and fleet operators.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) announced on Monday that its Mumbai refinery encountered operational problems, such as corrosion in downstream units, following the processing of crude oil sourced from Hindustan Oil Exploration Co.’s (HOECL) B-80 Mumbai Offshore field.

ITC The Board is scheduled to meet on October 30 to discuss the proposal for voluntarily delisting the company’s ordinary shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange.

Bharti Airtel The telecom operator gained 4.37 lakh wireless subscribers in September, down from the 4.96 lakh users added in August.

Rail Vikas Nigam RVNL has emerged as the lowest bidder for building the substructure of a major bridge across the Gandak River, located between Paniyahwa and Valmikinagar stations, as part of the North Eastern Railway project.

KFin Technologies The company reported a 4.5% year-on-year increase in net profit for Q2 to ₹93 crore, as revenue rose 10.3% to ₹309.2 crore. EBITDA was up 7.3% at ₹135.7 crore, though margins dipped marginally to 43.9%.