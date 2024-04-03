Stocks to Watch: UltraTech Cement, ZEEL, Mahindra Finance, JSW Energy, Zomato
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, April 3:
UltraTech Cement: The company has announced its plan to allocate ₹32,400 crore for capital expenditure over the coming three years, aiming to expand its operations. The firm intends to augment its capacity to approximately 200 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in the near term. In addition, the company has reported the initiation of two new greenfield projects with an aggregate capacity of 5.4 MTPA. These projects, located in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, will increase the company's total capacity to 151.6 MTPA. In the previous year, the cement producer has boosted its capacity by 18.7 MTPA. Additional expansions, amounting to 35.5 MTPA, are presently in progress at 16 sites.
